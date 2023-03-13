GemCap Provides Working Capital Following Bank Run

SAN ANTONIO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "GemCap was founded to assist small businesses," states Richard Ellis, Co-President. "And GemCap remains ready to assist any business that may have been impacted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank."

"GemCap prides itself on continuing to fund small business growth during up and down turns in our economy," continues David Ellis, Co-President. "If you, your clients or colleagues have been impacted by lack of funds, GemCap can assist with inventory funding, receivables financing and equipment financing. We will provide speed and certainty."

Following are indicative transactions funded by GemCap in 2023:

Inventory financing for fuel transport company.

Inventory and receivables revolver for technology distributor.

Inventory and receivables revolver for whiskey wholesaler.

Receivables financing for game importer/wholesaler.

Inventory and receivables financing for confection company.

Receivables revolver for HVACR provider.

GemCap, an innovative lending firm, provides senior-secured, commercial asset-based loans and accounts receivable factoring facilities to low and middle market businesses within the United States & Canada, as well as in-transit inventories en route to the United States. Loans range from $1 million to $10 million, and factoring facilities can be as little as $100,000. Collateral groups include: inventories (consumer & industrial), receivables, and equipment.

For inquiries to GemCap, please reach either David Ellis or Richard Ellis at ellis@gemcapsolutions.com.

www.gemcapsolutions.com

