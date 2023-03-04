GRAMMY® Award Nominated Guitarist, Singer, and Songwriter JIM MESSINA's success includes 4 Certified Platinum Albums and 2 Certified Gold Albums in a storied career spanning over five decades! Jim Messina and his Band perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Wednesday April 19 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets for the JIM MESSINA at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award Nominated Rock Legend JIM MESSINA on Wednesday April 19 at 7:30 P.M. Jim Messina is a Guitarist, Singer and Songwriter with an undisputed expertise in the fine art of making hit music. Messina's legacy of musical genius spans five decades, three super groups (Buffalo Springfield, Poco, and Loggins & Messina), a vibrant solo career, and scores of producing and engineering credits.

"Jim Messina is no ordinary artist, he's a true innovator. And when it's all said and done…a hell of a guitar picker and singer."

— ELMORE MAGAZINE

While acting as producer/audio engineer for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Buffalo Springfield, Jim Messina ultimately joined the band as its' Bass Player. When "the Springfield" disbanded in 1968, Jim and fellow bandmate Richie Furay formed Poco. With Jim on Lead Guitar, Poco defined a new musical genre, Country Rock.

In 1970, Columbia Records asked Jim to work with an unknown Kenny Loggins. While helping Kenny get ready for a record and touring, the two discovered they worked well together and Jim agreed to sit in on Kenny's first album. Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina Sittin' In was released in 1971 and an accidental duo was formed. Over the next 7 years, Loggins & Messina released 8 hit albums, had scores of hit songs ("Danny's Song", "House at Pooh Corner", and "Your Mama Don't Dance") and sold over 16 million albums. They were one of rock's most successful recording duos ever!

After a series of celebrated solo acoustic tours, Jim formed a band made of acclaimed musicians who have played with him at various points in his career. Messina's band currently includes: Craig Thomas (Saxophone), Jim Frazier (Keys), Michael Brady (Bass), and Dave Beyer (Drums).

JIM MESSINA Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows included 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 52 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 46 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the JIM MESSINA at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Wednesday April 19 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

