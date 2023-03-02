Unishippers Ranked #1 in Shipping Services and Among the Top Overall Franchises in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

DALLAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unishippers, one of the nation's only full-service third-party logistics providers, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises and No. 1 in the Shipping Services category in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2023 Franchise 500® ranks Unishippers as a top franchise for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"Unishippers provides motivated self-starters a world-class business opportunity to own and grow a business and take control of their careers," said Dustin Wesley, Unishippers Senior Vice President of Franchise Development. "Our franchises benefit from our proven model which provides low start-up costs, geographic flexibility and strong operational support, including in-depth training, access to comprehensive shipping tools and resources, exceptional technology, and a reputable carrier network. We are honored to have been recognized in the Franchise 500® rankings and to have been awarded the top spot for Shipping Services."

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," said Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."

For more than 30 years, Unishippers has been the trusted advisor for small and mid-sized businesses across the country. As one of the nation's only full-service 3PLs, and as part of the Dallas-based global logistics group that includes sister brands Worldwide Express and GlobalTranz, Unishippers offers a comprehensive portfolio of freight (LTL, FTL and specialty options) and small package services. Its 200+ franchises specialize in helping SMBs find affordable solutions for every shipping challenge – from evaluating and streamlining supply chains to selecting the right transportation type and everything in between.

Unishippers previously appeared in the 43rd edition of the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® where the company ranked as one of the Top Fastest Growing Franchises globally, in the U.S. and Canada, as well as one of the Top Low-Cost Franchises and Top Home-based and Mobile Franchises.

Entrepreneur Franchise 500®

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 44-year-old ranking formula continues to

evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Unishippers' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

About Unishippers and Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering more than 121,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations, Worldwide Express, combined with its sister brands GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in the country. As the largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the US, the company is a local partner for the global supply chains for shippers of all sizes, from small- to medium-sized businesses to enterprise organizations. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of more than 75 LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, provides clients with an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more, visit www.wwex.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities at Unishippers, please visit www.unishippersfranchise.com.

