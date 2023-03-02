Promethean remains the global leader in IFPDs for education for the fifth year in a row

By evolving to meet customers' shifting technology needs, Promethean continues its dominance in the education market while also making inroads in the corporate sphere

SEATTLE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean has been named the global leader in interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) for education, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q4 2022 report on the World IFPD market. The company was named No. 1 by volume in the global K-12 education sector (excluding China) in 2018, and has held the top spot ever since, making this its fifth year in a row to receive this distinction.

In the United States, Promethean captured 30.8% of K-12 sector volume in 2022. It took 24.9% in the United Kingdom and Ireland market; and 22.9% in Germany.

The launches of ActivPanel 9 and the Symphony Classroom with Merlyn digital assistant in the U.S. demonstrate Promethean's unique ability to respond to the evolving requirements of the classroom and the educators who run them. Both products are designed to help busy, overworked teachers create seamless workflows, deliver engaging and interactive lessons, and experience greater mobility.

"Promethean's continued success during a time of major changes in the education sector and growing economic uncertainty is a testament to our agility and our laser focus on the needs of our customers," said Matt Cole, EVP global sales at Promethean. "We've been a dedicated partner to schools and districts for more than 25 years, and we plan on being around for 25 more. We're also looking forward to establishing ourselves as leaders in the corporate market with our newly launched ActivPanel 9 Pro."

The ActivPanel 9 Pro was launched early in 2023 in response to the increased corporate demand for interactive displays. With its intuitive user interface, advanced tools for collaboration and connection, and ability to work seamlessly with companies' existing hardware and software, ActivPanel 9 Pro helps businesses respond to an evolving workplace.

"The world of work is changing, and businesses are looking to give their employees the technology they need to meet the challenges of today's redefined office environment," said Lance Solomon, chief product officer at Promethean. "ActivPanel 9 Pro is designed to enhance collaboration, facilitate deeper connections, and promote productivity—for both in-person and remote team members."

ActivPanel 9 Pro represents a major entry into the corporate market for interactive displays, offering features, peripherals, and capabilities currently unavailable at a price point that's affordable both for multinational corporations and small and mid-sized enterprises.

