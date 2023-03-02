THE FIRST MAISON DELANO IN ASIA TO DEBUT IN SEOUL IN 2026

Maison Delano Seoul will bring a bustling cocoon to the affluent Gangnam district

SEOUL, South Korea, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, announces the arrival of the first Maison Delano in Asia. In the heart of South Korea's vibrant capital, Maison Delano Seoul will deliver a cocoon of convivial energy and sophisticated style.

Maison Delano Seoul (PRNewswire)

Delano, which launched in Miami in 1995, was a pioneer in redefining the lifestyle resort concept, and has been long known as the most sought-after hotel for travelers looking for a bespoke experience. Maison Delano – brings the iconic brand to the city - respecting Delano's history and soul: everything is effortless, personalized, and understated. A bustling cocoon where guests can be their true self, from having a wild night or taking the time to nourish their senses, all with the trust of ultimate discretion.

Set to open in 2026, Maison Delano Seoul will boast 81 extraordinary guestrooms and 52 branded residences and exceptional culinary and mixology experiences creating a vibrant hub for discerning guests. The hotel will also be home to a members' club, a sunken garden courtyard, and a breathtaking indoor and outdoor infinity rooftop pool overlooking the tree canopy of Gangnam Park.

The design of Maison Delano Seoul will be rooted in crafted simplicity; using natural and raw materials with a focus on the simple compositions and the flow of movement, which create a choreography of discovery as guests journey through the hotel. In a reinterpretation of the traditional Korean Pavilion, the architects have created a "park façade" concept, cocooning the entire building façade and sunken courtyard in trees and greenery to create a connection with nature as it flows in and around the building.

Wellness will play a pivotal role within the hotel, bringing science and spirituality together with a holistic approach across physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, including the latest wellness technology, as well as a spa and a gym.

Chadi Farhat, Brand COO for Delano & Head of Middle East & Asia Pacific at Ennismore, said "Maison Delano is making its way to Asia to cater to a growing number of modern travelers who seek a sophisticated getaway and elevated experiences with creative energy like no others. We are incredibly excited to bring the Delano brand to Seoul, and curate a unique experience for guests in a city that is so rich in culture."

Maison Delano Seoul is located in the upscale and fashionable district of Gangnam, in the southern part of Seoul, within a tranquil setting opposite Seonjeongneung Royal Tombs, with panoramic views of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Maison Delano is part of Ennismore, a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with creativity and purpose at heart. The first Maison Delano is due to open in Paris in March 2023.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations worldwide.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with over 100 operating properties and a further 140+ in the pipeline - and a collection of over 190 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the center of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint, including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations division.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From.

