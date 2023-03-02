Epic Wings Opens First Illinois Location in Palos Park, IL

PALOS PARK, Ill., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Wings, the California-based wing brand, is proud to announce the opening of its first Illinois location in Palos Park. The restaurant brings award-winning family recipes to the community and offers a dining experience catering to families and wing lovers!

Epic Wings Bone-In Double Meal (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint and bring our delicious wings and sauces to Chicago," says President Rob Street. "Our team has created a dining experience that reflects our brand's commitment to quality, freshness, and flavor. We can't wait to welcome our new guests and show them why Epic Wings is the neighborhood's go-to spot for wings."

Hold on to your taste buds! Sauces range in intensity from mild to their epically hot Atomic sauce, and whether you prefer bone-in or boneless wings, you're covered! Epic Wings offers original buffalo wings and tenderloin strips that are always fresh, never frozen. Meals come with homemade breadsticks, sauces, and dips. Are you craving something different? Try their famous Epic Fries.

Epic Wings will host a Grand Opening party on Saturday, March 4th , from 11am to 6pm and includes a Buy One Single Meal, Get One Free offer that runs through Friday, March 31st. The party will feature fun activities and prizes, making it the perfect opportunity to experience what Epic Wings has to offer.

"We're more than just a wing restaurant," said General Manager Luci Wilim. "We're where families can come together and enjoy great food in a fun and welcoming place. We look forward to joining the Palos Park community and getting to know our new guests."

Highlights of the menu include:

Single & Double Meals - Choice of Tenderloin Strips, Original Buffalo Wings served with carrots, celery, house-made dressings, and hot oven-fresh breadsticks.

Buffalo Sauces - Range from Mild, Medium, Hot, and Atomic, and other flavors include Original BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, Lemon Pepper, and Sweet Chili.

Buffalo Pizza Sticks - Homemade bread sticks topped with signature buffalo sauce, melted cheese, and boneless buffalo chicken served with ranch for dipping.

Epic Fries - Crispy fresh-cut fries with melted cheese and boneless buffalo chicken, finished with a chipotle-ranch dressing.

Epic Chicken Salad - Fresh romaine lettuce, green bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and pepperoncini topped with chicken tossed in your choice of sauce.

ABOUT EPIC WINGS

Epic Wings has been family-owned and operated since 1982. Formerly known as Wings N' Things, the family was the first to bring Buffalo Wings to the West Coast. The menu features award-winning family recipes, including fresh, never frozen, original buffalo wings, tenderloin strips, pizza sticks, fries, salads, homemade breadsticks and dips. Epic Wings operates 32 locations, with additional stores opening in California, Texas, and North Carolina.

AWARDS

2022-San Diego-Union Tribune Readers Poll - Voted Best Wings 10 Years in A Row

2022-The Press Enterprise Readers' Choice Award - Voted Best Wings Inland Empire

2022- Entrepreneur Magazine "The 150 Hottest New Brands" - Ranked #7

2022- Phoenix New Times Readers' Poll - Voted Best Wings.

Epic Wings is located at 13037 South La Grange Road, Palos Park, IL 60464, and is open for dine-in, to-go, and delivery Monday through Friday from 11 am to 9 pm and Saturday & Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm.

www.epicwings.com

For Media Inquiries, contact Laura Kroth

laurakroth@epicwings.com

Epic Wings (PRNewsfoto/Epic Wings) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epic Wings