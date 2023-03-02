Discover Puerto Rico Named Among Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" in 2023

This is the first time the honor is given to a U.S.-based destination marketing organization in the Travel and Hospitality Category in recognition of its efforts, resulting in record-breaking visitation to the Island

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), has been included in Fast Company magazine's annual World's Most Innovative Companies list for 2023. Named within the Travel and Hospitality category, this accomplishment places the DMO alongside organizations that are at the cutting edge of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. Discover Puerto Rico joins this illustrious list of honorees in light of its groundbreaking travel marketing efforts that have kept the Island at the forefront of travelers' imagination, including the newly launched, values-based marketing campaign, Live Boricua. In the face of adversity, the DMO has continuously driven year-on-year gains in tourism by celebrating the Island's best assets to make an appeal to visitors from the world over – at the heart of these efforts are the people and culture of Puerto Rico.

Discover Puerto Rico Vertical Logo (PRNewsfoto/Discover Puerto Rico) (PRNewswire)

"We are immensely proud to be recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and to be included among travel sector organizations that inspire us," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. "On the heels of a record-breaking tourism year, this honor further cements the efforts of both our organization and our valued local partners that are delivering on our shared mission to bring prosperity to Puerto Rico through tourism. It is an honor and a privilege to lead an international campaign that invites travelers to the Island by spotlighting its rich history, culture and traditions."

Discover Puerto Rico was chosen as "a business enabling new ways to explore the world and making people feel welcome wherever they are." This comes as the Island sees continued success amidst the ongoing innovative brand campaign, Live Boricua, which focuses on elevating local culture while underscoring a values-based approach to marketing. The campaign emphasizes the Island's diverse people and culture, with a distinction no other destination can claim: the word "Boricua," or a person born in Puerto Rico or of Puerto Rican descent. Every detail of the brand campaign was thoughtfully created by Puerto Ricans, who expressed a sense of pride in seeing the creative articulation of the destination's offerings celebrated as a way of life and an invitation to "live like us." The award-winning campaign encourages travelers to embrace the spirit, passion and cultural uniqueness of the Island's people.

"Our marketing efforts are built on learnings and led by data, with proven success. Efforts like the Live Boricua campaign are a testament to the power of immersive travel marketing in the post pandemic era – a moment Puerto Rico is built for," said Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico. "This is about more than merely disrupting the category, and ultimately about driving visitation to have a positive impact on the local economy through originality and creative ingenuity."

Since the launch of the campaign, the Island has broken records in tourism, seeing the highest incoming travelers, record revenues and local tourism employees than ever before in its history. In 2022, more than 5.1 million passengers arrived at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, a 6.5% increase from 2021 (Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC); approximately $8.9 billion in revenue was generated by travel and tourism, a 39% increase over 2019 (Tourism Economics); and the Island now employs more than 91,500 individuals in travel and tourism related jobs, also the highest ever (Bureau of Labor Statistics).

To see Discover Puerto Rico's recognition, visit here. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is on stands now.

To learn more about Discover Puerto Rico's Live Boricua campaign, visit: https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/live-boricua.

About Discover Puerto Rico:

Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

About Fast Company:

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discover Puerto Rico