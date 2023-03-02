CLAIRE'S NAMED TO FAST COMPANY'S LIST OF WORLD'S MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES FOR 2023

Ranked as #2 in the retail sector within the annual list, Claire's is recognized for its continued leadership and transformative efforts

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Claire's Holdings LLC has been named to Fast Company's prestigious, annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. Recognized as number two on the retail sector list, Claire's is celebrated for its efforts to grow the business into the global fashion brand powerhouse it is today as well as its ability to connect with consumers and continually delight them through trend-setting products, leading experiences, service and care.

Claire's (PRNewsfoto/Claire's Stores) (PRNewswire)

"Claire's has been on a journey of transformation, strengthening our brand power and reach through strategic initiatives to connect with consumers across the touchpoints where they are spending their time - from our compelling consumer products partnerships business to our diversified retail footprint and our entry into the Metaverse," said Ryan Vero, Chief Executive Officer of Claire's. "Our global teams continually elevate the experience for our consumers, and we are honored that these efforts are being recognized by Fast Company."

"Over the last year, we have built on our brand purpose and created a space for our consumers to express themselves," said Kristin Patrick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Claire's. "We are continuing to reimagine the ways we innovate and interact with consumers as a catalyst in today's culture by staying on top of trends and understanding the passions of each unique generation."

The World's Most Innovative Companies list is one of Fast Company's most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year, providing a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy. Claire's joins the list of global businesses setting the standard in their respective industries and paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. Claire's has expanded its reach and power, transforming from a legacy retail business into a fully integrated global fashion brand powerhouse for self-expression. In 2022, the brand continued to grow and diversify its global footprint, entered the Metaverse with the launch of ShimmerVille, launched new brand partnerships, strengthened its cultural and consumer connection through content, streamlined operations and delighted consumers with curated assortments of on-trend products and the brand's industry-leading piercing experience.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sarah Gordon, SHADOW

sgordon@weareshadow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Claire's