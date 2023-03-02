The Bull of Clarence Charges into The Royal Tudor Beasts Collection

High resolution images can be downloaded from the following link: DOWNLOAD

LLANTRISANT, Wales, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Mint has today announced The Bull of Clarence as the latest beast to be commemorated in its Royal Tudor Beasts Collection. This is the first coin in The Royal Tudor Beasts Collection to feature the official effigy of His Majesty King Charles III.

The Royal Tudor Beasts Collection was unleashed by The Royal Mint in collaboration with Historic Royal Palaces - the charity that cares for six sites including Hampton Court Palace - exploring the powerful Tudor dynasty and the infamous union between Henry VIII and his third wife, Jane Seymour.

Each coin in the collection has been designed by artist David Lawrence, with each design combining a unique balance of naturalistic elements with stylised, heraldic depictions.

The coin features the mighty Bull of Clarence holding a shield emblazoned with the Tudor Rose. The Tudor Rose signifies the marriage between Henry VIII and Elizabeth of York, uniting the House of Lancaster and the House of York.

As well as a Brilliant Uncirculated edition, the coin is available struck to Proof standard in fine gold and fine silver. The Bull of Clarence coin will arrive in packaging which explores the story of this heraldic beast.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint, said: "We are delighted to reveal the fourth coin in the ten-coin Royal Tudor Beasts Collection, which we launched in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces. We hope collectors are as excited as we are to commemorate our heritage by celebrating the ten beasts chosen by Henry VIII.

"We have created each coin and its accompanying packaging in partnership with the experts at Historic Royal Palaces. The Bull of Clarence is a particularly exciting launch as it is the first coin in the collection to feature the official coinage portrait of His Majesty King Charles III."

Jenny Smyth Licensing Manager at Historic Royal Palaces, said: "We are thrilled to launch the next commemorative coin within The Royal Tudor Beasts Collection. The Bull of Clarence is an awe-inspiring beast, with an interesting provenance which, once more, The Royal Mint have brought to life - helping to share the stories of the palaces within our care with new audiences."

Known for its representation of strength, power and wealth, the bull is one of the oldest animal symbols in the world. The Bull of Clarence was a mighty symbol associated with the House of York and is one of the noble beasts chosen by Henry VIII to flank the Moat Bridge at Hampton Court Palace.

