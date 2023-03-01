MGM RESORTS & BETMGM STRENGTHEN RESPONSIBLE GAMING COMMITMENT WITH 5-YEAR GAMESENSE EXTENSION

Agreement with British Columbia Lottery Corporation coincides with beginning of Problem Gambling Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and BetMGM announced today a five-year contract extension with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) and its industry-leading responsible gaming program, GameSense. The program, which BCLC first licensed to MGM Resorts in 2017, enhances MGM Resorts' and BetMGM's guest and customer service models by focusing on positive, transparent and supportive conversations with players about how to gamble responsibly.

In line with the contract extension, MGM Resorts and BCLC will reveal additional information regarding a commitment to responsible gaming research, March 6-8 during the New Horizons in Responsible Gambling Conference in Vancouver, B.C. This announcement comes as MGM Resorts and BetMGM join the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) in promoting Problem Gambling Awareness Month throughout March.

"Through our partnership and collaboration with BCLC, we're proud to set the standard and do our part to ensure that gaming is an enjoyable experience," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President, MGM Resorts International. "As the industry expands, we will continue to provide players tools and capabilities that empower everyone to play responsibly."

Pat Davis, BCLC President & CEO, added: "We're proud to continue providing MGM Resorts with the tools to offer the GameSense experience at its properties and online at BetMGM. When we work together to develop best practices and share learnings that support positive play, we can reduce harm and make gambling safer throughout the industry."

BetMGM fully integrated GameSense into its desktop and mobile platforms last year, providing customers with the same experience they receive at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. GameSense's integration into BetMGM offers players information on how to set responsible gaming limits, while dispelling common gambling misconceptions.

It also explains the basic rules to understand how gambling works and gives easily accessible resources for customers and their families to receive support and assistance for anyone concerned about problem gambling. Since incorporating GameSense into its platform, BetMGM has provided responsible gaming information to more than 100,000 customers each month through website visits and direct email correspondence.

Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO said, "Since integrating GameSense into BetMGM, we've noticed significant and positive results. With the continued expansion of sports betting and iGaming, our commitment to responsible gaming practices has never been more important. This contract extension comes at a crucial time and allows us to deliver an impactful program to our players for years to come."

GameSense signage also continues to be displayed prominently throughout MGM Resorts properties and on marquees. In addition, GameSense messaging and responsible gaming tips are being delivered to guests on more than 35,000 television screens in MGM Resorts hotel rooms across the country. The Company's casino floors also feature more than 22,000 slot machines that display GameSense reminders, with 8,500 machines featuring QR codes that offer access to responsible gaming information and educational materials from GameSense.

Additional Commitments

MGM Resorts and BetMGM provide all employees with comprehensive and research-based responsible gaming training throughout the year. This training empowers employees to proactively promote responsible play and address problem gambling concerns through GameSense.

The MGM Resorts responsible gaming employee training program recently expanded with more than 62,000 employees receiving GameSense training in the past year. Of those, more than 300 employees have received the program's highest level of training, earning the title of GameSense Advisor. These GameSense Advisors are staffed at each MGM Rewards desk across the country, ready to provide assistance and support to guests and their families. 2022 also marked a milestone for employee training at BetMGM. The company completed training of more than 1,000 employees on essential and advanced GameSense practices, while continuing to add to its team of GameSense Advisors.

BetMGM recently announced a new pledge to prominently feature responsible gaming messages, developed in partnership with GameSense, in its marketing and advertising campaigns.

MGM Resorts and BetMGM continue in their partnership with the American Gaming Association's (AGA) Have A Game Plan. ® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign to educate new and seasoned bettors on responsible, legal sports wagering.

