THE COMMUNITY SPIRIT VODKA IS NOW A CERTIFIED B CORP BRAND

The only top-shelf vodka designed specifically to give back to the community is recognized for their work

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Spirit Vodka has been certified a B Corporation® (B Corp), in recognition of the high social and environmental performance, commitment to all stakeholders, and transparency in performance towards the high standards established by B Lab™, the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet.

By harnessing the power of business, B Lab positively impacts companies around the world, helping them balance profit with purpose, a guiding principle for The Community Spirit Vodka since its founding in 2021.

"We created The Community Spirit Vodka to celebrate and support more directly celebrate and support those individuals and organizations working hard to better their local communities," shared Moises Guindi, Casa Lumbre Co-Founder and CEO. "The year-long B Corp Certification process presented an opportunity to learn and evaluate how we do business and innovate with how and where we can push ourselves in the communities we serve, and in the employment practices we use. This process made a meaningful impact; in 2022 alone, The Community Spirit has given back 24% of revenue to partners trough events, bottles and cocktails working directly for their causes."

B Corp Certification is holistic, not exclusively focused on a single social or environmental issue. Taking company size and profile into account, verification involves documentation of a company's business model and information about operations, structure, and various work processes. Specifically, The Community Spirit Vodka was certified for three core factors:

A formal standing commitment to donate at least 5% of the company profits, revenue, equity, and time to causes

The brand's core value of providing financial, health, and family benefits that deliver the best and most inclusive support for its team

The brand's mission & engagement around social impact, ethics, and transparency were legally formalized for protection

B Lab has recognized that The Community Spirit Vodka exceeded the requirements of a company "Designed to Give," one of the B Corp Impact Business Models where the company is focused on charitable contributions; meaning the business is set up to give a significant proportion of profits, revenue, equity, or time to charitable causes. That status will be reviewed every three years, by the Standards Advisory Council, curated by B Lab, to ensure these standards continue to be met on an ongoing basis.

Since its founding, The Community Spirit Vodka has built a platform to celebrate and support organizations and individuals working to better their communities through education, fundraising and other forms of support. The award-winning premium brand, crafted with 100% American corn and 5x distilled, joins a very small list of spirits brands to receive a B Corp Certification.

"Purchasing The Community Spirit Vodka, and other certified B Corp brands, is a conscious choice to support and give back to the community," added Camille Austin, Senior Director of Advocacy for Casa Lumbre Spirits. "Every case, bottle, and cocktail sold supports the efforts of individuals and organizations giving back to their local communities. The next time you raise a glass, you'll be drinking something that elevates the collective."

To learn more about The Community Spirit Vodka, visit thecommunityspirit.co . You can also connect with The Community Spirit Vodka on Instagram and share how we can work with you to elevate and support your community efforts.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY SPIRIT VODKA

The Community Spirit Vodka exists to bring people together, to celebrate what makes community special, and to support and showcase community leaders – from social changemakers to one's neighborhood bartender. Like the blank canvas featured front and center on the bottle, the Community Spirit Vodka serves as a platform to spark conversations, amplify community voices, and highlight important causes. The Community Spirit Vodka works to deliver on this goal in multiple ways – by partnering with organizations to provide bartenders, cocktails and thought-provoking activations for their fundraisers and other events, by leveraging marketing resources to promote individuals and organizations including via social media channels, and through creating unique programs such as The Community Cocktail Book, a celebration of eight bartenders working to celebrate and support their communities, one cocktail at a time.

The Community Spirit Vodka is crafted with 100% American corn and is 5x distilled, filtered with activated coconut carbon, and gluten-free/kosher. The Community Spirit Vodka is regularly recognized for its quality liquid, including most recently DOUBLE GOLD at John Barleycorn, GOLD at ASCOT Awards, and GOLD at TAG Global Spirits Awards. The Community Spirit Vodka was also honored by John Barleycorn with a Gold medal for Purpose.

ABOUT CASA LUMBRE

Born and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces, and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates.

