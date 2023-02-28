PETER ARNELL, BRANDING EXPERT, DESIGNER, PHOTOGRAPHER, AUTHOR, AND MARKETING EXECUTIVE RELEASES HIS FIRST BOOK EVER ON HIS 40 YEARS OF GROUNDBREAKING CREATIVITY AND INNOVATION, PUBLISHED BY HATJE CANTZ

PETER ARNELL, BRANDING EXPERT, DESIGNER, PHOTOGRAPHER, AUTHOR, AND MARKETING EXECUTIVE RELEASES HIS FIRST BOOK EVER ON HIS 40 YEARS OF GROUNDBREAKING CREATIVITY AND INNOVATION, PUBLISHED BY HATJE CANTZ

PETER ARNELL PORTFOLIO 1980-2020

Published by Hatje Cantz

Including texts by Frank Gehry, Tom Brady, Peter Lindberg, André Leon Talley, and Michel Marriot offering thoughts, insights and praise for the visionary

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatje Cantz Verlag announces the publication of PETER ARNELL PORTFOLIO 1980-2020. Peter Arnell is an American branding expert, designer, photographer, author, marketing executive and Founder of PETERARNELL. Arnell's monumental and ingenious two-volume portfolio spans his phenomenal forty-plus-year career,

(PRNewswire)

Lauded by many as "The Brand Guru," Arnell is widely known as the first to pioneer a holistic approach to product design, marketing and communications creating fully integrated products and campaigns. This two-volume boxed collection illustrates how Arnell created unlimited and unparalleled work for some of the world's most influential brands and is the perfect must-have for anyone interested in design, branding, marketing, and photography from students to collectors.

Throughout his career Peter Arnell built an unparalleled reputation creating groundbreaking, boundary-averse work for many of the world's most well-known companies and their products. His unique interdisciplinary approach to brand uniting graphic arts, communications, photography, filmmaking, experience design, industrial design, product engineering, architecture, and more to create comprehensive and unified solutions for clients and collaborators that drive enduring brand value. Included are signature projects for Samsung, Chanel, Gucci, DKNY, PepsiCo, Reebok, Chrysler, Nespresso, Fontainebleau, and the Special Olympics.

Beautifully conceptualized, the publication celebrates over four decades of creativity and innovation providing rich insight into Arnell's mind as he rose to become a household name.

Arnell's epochal career has spanned disciplines ranging from graphic, industrial, and automotive design, to architecture, photography, and filmmaking, and has involved numerous collaborations with iconic figures like Helmut Newton, David Hockney, Muhammad Ali, Tom Brady, Spike Lee, Gwyneth Paltrow, Steven Spielberg, and Jay-Z to name just a few.

Arnell's philanthropic work is no less prolific. He has been honored to donate his communications prowess to help messages resonate for such organizations as DIFFA, Hale House; created pro-bono campaigns for the NYPD and FDNY, and served on the Board of globally renowned non-profit, Special Olympics. After 9/11, Arnell designed the identity graphics for the fund-raising to help the families of the victims and designed the Tribute Museum's identity and exhibit to commemorate its heroes. Additional Board appointments include DreamWorks, Savannah College of Art and Design and The Art Center College of Design in Pasadena and he currently serves on the Board of the FDNY Foundation.

His professional awards include the now coveted, first-ever Council of Fashion Designers of America Award of Excellence in Branding and Communications in 1987, Gold and Silver International Design Excellence Awards in 2007, the Cannes Gold Lion for Best in Category in 2003 and he is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

Proceeds from the sales of the publication will be donated to the Special Olympics in honor of its founder, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

Accolades for Arnell:

"One of the most brilliant and inspired thinkers." - Gwyneth Paltrow – CEO Goop

"There are endless commonalities in our careers that have each spanned several decades. Study the opponent, come up with a plan, practice the plan, reshape the strategy, compete, and execute, learn and grow, adjust in the field, and always try to get it right. Both of our ultimate end goals: to win." - Tom Brady - Seven-time Super Bowl Champion

"He was and remains the person with the most powerful lens to look at the Special Olympics movement from the inside out, on revealing the beautiful hearts and souls that animate the world of Special Olympics and allowing others to peer inside their world." - Timothy Shriver – Chairman Special Olympics

"Peter is a maverick of design whose work has broken boundaries as it changes the way we look at things." - Dave Burwick – Former CMO PepsiCo

"Peter Arnell is a genius… he's a great photographer…He's relentless in his creativity. The length and breadth of his accomplishments are extraordinary. He's an author. He's an architect. He's a photographer. He's an inventor." - Frank Gehry - Architect and Designer

"I saw your work with DKNY and Donna Karen. I asked Donna what she thought of you, and Donna said, 'In three words, he's a genius.'" - Tommy Hilfiger - Fashion Designer

"Someone that can look at the same thing that I'm looking at and see something totally different." - Ray Lewis - Professional Athlete

"He gets a big idea, and he does it, and he does a bang up job on it." - George Lois – Art Director, Designer, Author

"An architect by education and orientation…Peter, early on, had a propensity to build environments, spaces, and journeys that both encompass and beckon consumers to a brand." - Michel Marriot - Journalist for The New York Times

"I can't say enough about the creativity, the dynamism of the man and the friendship that we had over the years. Peter was just an outstanding contributor to every industry that I had the privilege of working in." - Robert Nardelli - Former Chairman GE, Home Depot, Chrysler

"He is one of the most impactful and disruptive brand builders and marketers of our time." - Muktesh Pant – Former CEO Yum China

"Peter Arnell, visionary, marketing, and creative genius, fast, honest, authentic, and real. Just like the brands, products, and campaigns he's done, Peter's one of a kind. - Mike Repole - Glaceau co-founder, Founder Driven Capital

"Over 40 years, the guy has been making things, creating things, and designing things that the world falls in love with." -Tie Domi- Professional Athlete

"To me, he's the popcorn machine. He pops out one idea after another." -Alois Ruf – Chairman and Chief Engineer Ruf Automobile

"He's the most fabulous creative guy. And he's not just a photographer, he's everything else, in advertising and marketing and he's a conceptualist, and pop culture icon."- Martha Stewart – Founder Martha Stewart Living

"Every project needs a Peter Arnell. He is and has always been the guy behind the guy. From Architecture to Brand Creation and Product Design, Peter Arnell's holistic approach to building a business is one of a kind"- Brett Mufson – President, Fontainebleau Development

ABOUT PETER ARNELL:

Peter Arnell (*1958, Brooklyn, New York) started his career working in the architectural offices of Robert A.M. Stern and Michael Graves before publishing, writing, designing, and editing over twenty books on contemporary architecture, art, and photography for Rizzoli International Publications, Electra, Harpers and Knopf. He has lectured and consulted extensively worldwide. He began specializing in design, branding, and product design with the founding of Arnell/Bickford in 1980. A twenty-year retrospective of his photography Made in Brooklyn was published in 1996, and his New York Times best seller, Shift: How to Reinvent Your Business, Your Career, and Your Personal Brand appeared in 2010.

Peter Arnell 1980–2020—Innovation in Branding, Communication, Design and Marketing

Hatje Cantz Publisher

Edited by Nadine Barth

Texts by Peter Arnell, Frank Gehry, Peter Lindbergh, Michel Marriott, Tristan Thom, Tom Brady, André Leon Talley

Design by Liyuan Tong

ISBN: 9783775746670

Price: $170.00

Dimensions 212 x 305 mm

848 pp, 2600 ills.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

teamarnell@jonesworks.com

MEDIA

Peter Arnell Portfolio Sample Pages

https://www.hatjecantz.de/popup-626-1.html?flipbook=00004667

Peter Arnell Photography

https://peterarnellphotography.com

Peter Arnell (Short Version)

https://vimeo.com/801377320/0fd6b146f8

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hatje Cantz