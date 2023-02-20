Valvoline's™ global products business launches its 4th annual Mechanics Month Campaign

Global brand puts a spotlight on mechanics every March in appreciation for keeping the world moving

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline's global products business, a global automotive leader powering the future of mobility through innovative lubricant and fluid products, today kicked off its 4th annual Mechanics Month, a campaign to celebrate the impact of mechanics around the world.

The month-long initiative will highlight the contribution of mechanics in more than 60 countries worldwide. The effort will celebrate the importance of mechanics as knowledgeable professionals who are critical to keeping engines running and people moving forward. Participating countries will show appreciation for industry professionals through social media, giveaways, paid advertising, and individual market-specific events to enhance consumer awareness.

"Behind every vehicle on the road is a trusted mechanic," said Katie Reed Hurst, Senior Brand Manager, Global Brand Equity. "It's their hard work, skill and relentlessness that keeps our world turning."

Valvoline supports trusted mechanics around the world all year long through trainings, scholarship programs and business growth initiatives, but during the month of March, the brand looks for others to join in the celebration and support of mechanics. Participation in the campaign has grown from 15 countries to over 60 in 2022 and continues to gain momentum.

"The growth of this program each year is indicative of the appreciation that communities have for these skilled industry workers worldwide," added Hurst. "This year, we are encouraging the world to give a heartfelt thanks to mechanics who stand poised to care for our vehicles no matter what changes in our world."

Valvoline, Inc., as previously announced, has reached an agreement to sell its global products business. The sale is anticipated to close in early 2023.

About Valvoline's global products business

Valvoline's global products business is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, solutions from Valvoline's global products business are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline's global products business is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as they move forward. To learn more, visit Valvoline.com.

