SHEIN LAUNCHES #SHEINforAll SPRING/SUMMER 2023 COLLECTION

There's Something for Everyone at SHEIN.com. Discover your style, without limitation.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products launched its #SHEINforAll Spring/Summer 2023 collection today on SHEIN.com. No matter the destination, #SHEINforAll has style options for every occasion. Whether you are exploring tropical locations, laying by the beach, or taking a day tour, SHEIN's Spring/Summer collection will give everyone the confidence they need.

(PRNewswire)

Debuting new collections from SHEIN BAE, SHEIN BASICS, SHEIN Belle, SHEIN BIZwear, SHEIN DAZY, SHEIN EZwear, SHEIN FIT+, SHEIN Frenchy, SHEIN ICON, SHEIN MOD, SHEIN Modely, SHEIN SXY, SHEIN VCAY, Emery Rose, MOTF, and ROMWE; SHEIN encourages everyone to find styles that are true to themselves.

SHEIN BAE : Own your night out

SHEIN BASICS: Your closet essentials

SHEIN Belle: Fashion for celebrations

SHEIN BIZwear: Contemporary office chic

SHEIN DAZY: Effortless. Cool. Glam.

SHEIN EZwear: Easy wear. Easy life.

SHEIN FIT+: Follow the Fashion. Feel the Fit +

SHEIN Frenchy: A style muse in French fashion

SHEIN ICON: For the icon in the making

SHEIN MOD: Vibrant. Retro. Fun.

SHEIN Modely: Modernity With An Elegant Touch

SHEIN SXY: Curvy. Sexy. Confident.

SHEIN VACAY: Your first resort for vacay style

Emery Rose : Easy. Comfy. Free-spirited.

MOTF: Naturally Chic

ROMWE: Aesthetic on Lock

The collections are available to shop now on SHEIN.com.

#SHEINforAll #SHEINss23

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-tailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit http://www.SHEIN.com.

Media Contact

PR@sheingroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SHEIN