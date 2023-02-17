Night Signs Top Sports and Gaming Creator, "Jesser"

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Night , an Austin-based talent management company, has announced the signing of "Jesser." Best known for his basketball-related content, the 23-year-old Jesser has more than 11 million YouTube subscribers and is gaining approximately 1 million additional followers per month.

Night Logo (PRNewswire)

"Jesser has been able to bridge the gap between traditional sports and Gen Z internet culture faster than any creator I have ever seen," said Reed Duchscher, Founder and CEO of Night. "As digital content creators have continued to overtake traditional celebrities in popularity, Jesser has become one of the most well-known creators in sports and is pushing a younger generation towards the game of basketball in a fun, family-friendly way. I'm confident that together we will bring even more value to his brand, his audience, and his partners."

A Los Angeles native, Jesser began posting comedy skits and gaming videos to YouTube in 2013. Today, he specializes in basketball-focused content that includes creating unique challenges or interacting with professional athletes. He also partners with the NBA to showcase behind-the-scenes footage for fans and is co-founder of his own apparel brand, Bucketsquad. Monthly viewership on his YouTube videos has occasionally outpaced that of the top sports leagues in the world.

He is the latest addition to a premier roster of artists, YouTube stars, and content creators that have signed with Night – joining industry-leading names like MrBeast, Dream, and Unspeakable. Night's talent roster currently garners more than 5 billion views per month across YouTube, Twitch, and other media platforms.

With Night, Jesser will continue to capitalize on brand partnerships that bring value to his audience, with the goal of expanding into consumer products, licensing deals, charitable partnerships, and other sports-centric ventures that grow his business over time. Night will represent Jesser in all categories including branding, licensing, and content distribution. He is managed by Michael Gordon and Tennyson McFarlane.

Jesser will compete with Team Dwyane in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, February 17, in Salt Lake City.

About Night

Night is a next-gen talent representation platform for the world's best artists, helping them reach their full potential as entertainers and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2015 by Reed Duchscher, a former sports agent turned talent manager, Night represents more than 50 of the biggest digital creators in the world, including MrBeast, Dream, and Unspeakable. To learn more, visit night.co .

