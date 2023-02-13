Catalyst Solutions Celebrates 24 Years in Business

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Solutions is proud to announce their performance in the year 2022 with an impressive 80% growth. Catalyst was recognized for its outstanding services by the Healthcare Business Review and was awarded the Top Ten BPO Companies of 2022.

"We are extremely proud of our accomplishment," said Catalyst President, Scott Martin. "We've been able to maintain strong growth while keeping our margins tight, making sure that our business model is sustainable and prosperous."

In 2022, Catalyst Solutions focused on investing in new technologies and developing innovative solutions to meet rapidly changing customer back-office needs. The company offered several new capabilities, including a clinical consulting and clinical outsourcing program. Additionally, Catalyst was able to offer offshore solutions, providing customers with affordable labor, a diverse talent pool and 24/7 operations. Catalyst also launched its Data and Analytics initiative to help leverage customer data to drive optimizations that reduce spend and increased healthcare outcomes. "We are focused on remaining at the forefront of the industry," said Scott Martin. "Our goal is to provide our clients with the best quality services and solutions that will help them succeed in their businesses."

Internally, Catalyst Solutions made investments, as well. In addition to replacing administrative systems, the company also made investments in their employees by launching a robust employee engagement program and Catalyst University. "Our headcount grew by almost 28% in 2022," said Chief Operating Officer, Suraya Yahaya. "Our employees are passionate about making positive and measurable change on behalf our clients and the communities in which they live. Catalyst University will give our people incredible opportunities to learn and grow."

"As exciting as 2022 was, we already have aggressive plans to continue to grow in 2023," said Scott Martin. "There are so many exciting horizons for us to explore. Combining our core, tried-and-true offerings with new products and services, we hope to help our clients drive to increase their focuses on value-based care and consumerism and, ultimately, patient wellness."

Catalyst Solutions has an extensive history of exclusively serving the payer industry. With 20+ years of deep industry expertise, Catalyst provides outsourced BPO, IT, and consulting services. As a diversity-certified, woman-owned company based in the U.S., our mission is to help insurance payers drive down costs, optimize revenue, and most importantly, improve member healthcare outcomes. We deliver comprehensive and flexible solutions that meet the unique needs of payers, and we are committed to exceeding customer expectations by providing unmatched, white-glove service. We are passionate about making positive and measurable change on behalf of the clients we serve and the communities in which we live.

