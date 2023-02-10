Sonny Ganguly Recognized by Washington Business Journal's Diversity in Business Award

Clutch CEO named an honoree among 25 leaders in the Greater Washington area

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, announced that its CEO, Sonny Ganguly, was recognized as an honoree by Washington Business Journal's 2023 Diversity in Business Awards.

"I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition and share this with my entire team," said Clutch CEO Sonny Ganguly. "Our diverse workforce is one of our biggest strengths and a primary reason we have achieved massive growth. Diversity within our team has allowed us to spark two critical ingredients for success – creativity and innovation. In fact, our recent study found that diversity is one of the most influential factors for small businesses when considering outsourced companies."

The Diversity in Business Awards recognizes the Washington region's top business leaders of color in the Greater Washington area based on demonstrated success over the past 12 to 18 months. Nominations are judged based on professional accomplishments, community leadership, philanthropy, awards, and milestones.

Sonny is passionate about building a product that empowers business leaders across the globe to find the right B2B services for their needs, as Clutch offers a certification program for service providers to help self-identify their veteran, racial, gender, LGBTQ+, or disability identities. This program helps connect buyers seeking services from diverse vendors.

Clutch integrates diversity into everything — from the diverse representation of service providers across the marketplace to hiring practices and day-to-day operations.

Under Sonny's leadership, the company hosted a silent auction celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and donated to two local non-profit organizations; Latin American Youth Center and Sanctuary DMV. In addition, Clutch organizes an annual event, 'Donate,' where employees are encouraged to give back to their local communities. This aligns with the company's goal of fostering a broader impact for diversity, equity, and inclusion across our teams and global footprint.

Sonny will be honored onstage at the 16th Annual Diversity in Business Awards reception on March 23, 2023. View the complete list of honorees here .

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 5 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2022.

