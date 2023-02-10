MonitorEDU Announces 1st Edition Storyboard Comic

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorEDU, a professional remote proctoring and examination services company, announces 1st edition Storyboard Comic depicting its very own "Origin Story". The release is part of a new marketing campaign the company launched in early January to help expand its offerings across many different markets.

The company has already released three of the comics through its website ( https://monitoredu.com/news ) and plans on producing a new set of panels every few weeks. The company has plans to build many of the storylines around a superhero, known as SuperProctor.

Don Kassner, president of MonitorEDU explained, "Since the beginning, MonitorEDU was formed to be a professional proctoring company. As we looked at our markets we realized that many of our potential clients have a nostalgic view of comics and superhero franchises. When we started planning our year we looked for a way to connect with that audience in a very unique way. The comic format has been created internally by our team and I am very excited about the potential of where the storylines will go."

About MonitorEDU. MonitorEDU Inc was founded in 2018 by the "Godfathers of remote proctoring", Don Kassner and Patrick Ochoa. The company focuses on the administration of remote proctoring. In addition, the company can manage item banks, publish remote exams, and deliver high-stakes remote and oral examinations through its partnerships with Assessment Systems and Paradigm Testing.

For more information on the company's remote proctoring and exam services, please visit www.Monitoredu.com

