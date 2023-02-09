HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in February. Greg Lewis, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell, will present at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. EST.

Mr. Lewis will also present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. EST.

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations and a replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

