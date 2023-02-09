DATASSENTIAL STRENGTHENS PRODUCT TEAM WITH NEW LEADERSHIP

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential , the leading food and beverage insights platform connecting the dots between consumers and the food industry, today announced new product leadership to further strengthen its suite of tools and comprehensive research that are available to clients.

Krista Seidl has joined the company as Vice President of Product Management. Aswin Srinivasan, a longtime employee of CHD Expert, which Datassential acquired last year , will be named the Director of Data Operations, Americas. And Ann Golladay, a 12-year veteran of Datassential, has been named a Senior Director, Publications.

"The appointments of Krista and Aswin underscore our commitment to innovation and growth of our unparallelled operator database offering," said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. "And Ann's leadership will accelerate our efforts to create a wide range of content full of critical insights and deliver even more value to our customers."

Vice President of Product Management, Krista Seidl

Seidl will be responsible for the execution of the company's product and platform strategy and roadmap, and continuing to grow Datassential's product management practices.

Seidl joins Datassential with more than two decades of product management and software development experience with Saas-based companies. Before joining Datassential, she was the director of platform product management at OnCourse Learning, a provider of comprehensive enterprise compliance, risk management and professional development education to financial institutions. She holds a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Information Systems Analysis & Design and Management.

"I'm thrilled to join Datassential and collaborate with such a talented and dedicated team to deliver the innovative solutions our customers crave," Seidl said.

Director of Data Operations, Americas, Aswin Srinivasan

In his future role, Srinivasan will be responsible for optimizing operations and maximizing efficiency across Datassential's suite of tools that clients use everyday.

Srinivasan was a 14-year veteran of CHD Expert, which was acquired by Datassential in January 2022. He holds a M.S. in Computer Science from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

"I'm eagerly looking forward to finding ways we can make our tools smarter and more efficient and continue to innovate to give the best to our clients," he said.

Ann Golladay, Senior Director, Publications

In her new role, Golladay will lead Datassential's publications team, which is charged with creating the content that powers Report Pro, Datassential's vast food and beverage resource library.

Golladay is a 12-year veteran of Datassential, first joining the company in 2011. She has a deep understanding of the foodservice operator perspective and has been heading up the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) Operator Landscape since its inception in 2013.

Prior to Datassential, Ann worked in investment management. She holds an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA from Smith College.

"I am incredibly excited to lead a team of industry experts that are dedicated to the food industry and love telling stories with data," Golladay said. "I want to create a holistic approach to the topics we cover in order to always have data to answer the questions that matter most to our clients and their businesses."

About Datassential

Datassential is the data insights platform guiding the biggest names in food and beverage on trends, innovation, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of software and research solutions, customers rely on Datassential to know what's next for the industry and how to stay ahead of it. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

