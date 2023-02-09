AEO CONTINUES TAPESTRY PROJECT WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE TAPESTRY REGISTRY

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month released Mending the Tapestry, a follow-up to its 2017 report that explores how the trust gap manifests in the interactions between the business ecosystem and Black-owned businesses.

Building on the insights of those reports, AEO proudly announced the launch of the The Tapestry Registry. This initiative is focused on mapping the work of Business Service Organizations (BSOs)—with the shared goal of advancing Black business development.

The Tapestry Registry is a unique online registry and platform designed to help broaden the reach of organizations that support Black-owned businesses by connecting them and their work with funders, investors, small business owners and other potential collaborators.

"The Tapestry Registry will provide a much needed vehicle to share innovations essential to amplifying the growth of Black firms," said AEO President and CEO Connie Evans. "There are organizations out there that are doing remarkable things. We want to publicize their stories, broaden their reach, get them more funding, and connect them with like-minded collaborators to implement solutions that will eradicate these barriers that are affecting the success of Black-owned businesses."

For practitioners, the Tapestry Registry connects their existing projects and innovations that support Black business development with opportunities for funding and partnership. For funders and investors, the Tapestry Project creates a marketplace of viable, fundable, and investable projects by providing a clear view of the Black business landscape and the resource gaps that exist within it.

To view or join the Tapestry Registry, visit https://tapestry.aeoworks.org/ .

