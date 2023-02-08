ZeOmega Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions

Company recognized as top performer based on Jiva Population Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform's configurability, reliability, and functionality

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, the industry's leading population health management organization, announced that it was named KLAS Research's #1 Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions for the second consecutive year. The company achieved the highest score of all care management solution vendors in the just-published 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, leading the market category with its Jiva Population Health Enterprise Management Platform.

KLAS Research develops its annual Best in KLAS report based on valid, unbiased insights gathered from thousands of healthcare organizations regarding their information technology. The 2023 report measured quantitative and qualitative data to deliver client satisfaction insights and performance metrics in the categories of culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value to help healthcare payers make informed technology decisions.

"Being distinguished by KLAS as a top performer in our market is a testament to ZeOmega's revolutionary developments in population health management and ongoing customer satisfaction," said ZeOmega CEO Sam Rangaswamy. "It directly reflects health plans' confidence in Jiva as the go-to tool for all aspects of care management, and we look forward to optimizing our offerings even more in the future as we continue our mission of helping plans ensure their members receive the right care at the right time."

Many of ZeOmega's clients shared feedback with KLAS about its solutions in advance of this report, lauding Jiva's reliability, functionality and configurability, as well as ongoing support from the team. One customer stated, "We have definitely hit our outcome goals with Jiva. The utilization management portion of the solution is particularly strong as well as the appeals portion. Those are two complex parts of our business, and with ZeOmega's automated logic rules and the way they have designed the system, things are handled really well. There are a lot of timeliness concerns that impact those two areas, so those functions are particular strengths of the solution" (Director, Jul. 2022).

Another customer noted, "What is super nice about the solution is that all of the parts for care management, appeals, and utilization management are all on the same database and the same platform. For example, if we are doing a utilization management review on a member, we may have denied a service because it is not coming in as medically necessary. If the member has an appeal against that, we can see everything that has happened with that member from case management to utilization management. We can create the appeal and attach that and really have a full record of everything that is going on across the care management spectrum. One of the things we really like about the solution is that all of our teams for medical management, utilization management, case management, care management, pharmacy, medical, or quality management appeals are all on the same database and are working with that member as an individual unique member across all of those episodes of care" (Director, Jul. 2022).

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers," said KLAS CEO Adam Gale. "These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report."

This is the latest of numerous KLAS recognitions ZeOmega has earned in recent years. In addition to being named the #1 Best in KLAS Top Performer for Payer Care Management Solutions 2022, the company was featured in the CMS Payer Interoperability 2022 Vendor Guide and was deemed "leading" in the Payer Care Management 2021 Performance Report.

ZeOmega will be formally recognized for its achievements at the Best in KLAS Awards Show, which will be held at HIMSS on April 17 in Chicago, IL.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter. Learn more at: klasresearch.com.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using ZeOmega's Jiva Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of its clients' members. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2023 and 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

