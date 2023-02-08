SecuriThings Brings Managed Service Capabilities to Physical Security, With New Managed Service Platform

Platform opens new opportunities for managed service providers to manage, visualize and secure customer devices from a single pane of glass, including automated maintenance and other operations

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading IoTOps solution provider SecuriThings has announced the launch of a new Managed Service Platform for the physical security space that enables managed service providers to manage, visualize and maintain customer environments from a single pane of glass. This new offering comes in addition to SecuriThings' Enterprise solution , which is already used by Fortune 100 companies, including some of the world's largest enterprises across different industries.

Organizations across the globe invest extensively in buying and installing fleets of physical security devices – often across multiple sites, countries and continents. These assets require regular maintenance to stay operational, compliant and secure from cyber attacks: from password rotations and firmware upgrades, to general availability checks and more.

With SecuriThings' Managed Service Platform, managed service providers (MSPs) can now offer customers the option of outsourcing the management and maintenance of their physical security devices to a dedicated team of experts. This includes automating critical maintenance tasks like firmware upgrades, password rotations, vulnerability detection and more – while leveraging alerts and root cause analysis to detect, diagnose, and resolve operational issues rapidly and efficiently with real-time data.

The platform also enables MSPs to increase their top and bottom lines by introducing additional revenue streams, cutting costs such as truck rolls and maintenance callouts, and providing a competitive, cost-effective service for customers. This new offering is currently only available to select partners, and will become generally available in the coming months.

"Our newly-introduced Managed Service Platform opens an exciting opportunity for our partners," said SecuriThings CEO and Co-Founder Roy Dagan. "They can now offer a remote managed service to maintain and secure their customers' physical security environments throughout their life cycle. And of course, for customers looking to outsource device management operations, it offers a convenient and cost-effective way to ensure their physical security devices are properly maintained, protected from cyber threats, and fully compliant with IT policies and standards."

ABOUT SECURITHINGS

Founded by leading security and IoT experts, SecuriThings empowers operations and IT professionals to automate the operational management of physical security devices, while also ensuring full compliance and security within their organization. The solution is trusted by Fortune 100 companies and has been deployed by numerous large enterprises such as technology companies, financial institutions, manufacturing companies, major airports, universities, hospitals and more. SecuriThings partners with key systems integrators and device manufacturers to provide unmatched insights, coverage and reliability.

View original content:

SOURCE SecuriThings