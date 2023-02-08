Nvidia-Certified GPU Servers and Clusters Integrated with Nvidia Quantum-2 Infiniband Networking Platform from Koi Computers

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koi Computers , one of the nation's leading turnkey providers of HPC solutions and a Preferred NVIDIA Solution Provider, will be providing AI developers and scientific researchers with the fastest networking performance available as they integrate NVIDIA's latest technology into their XTremeAI Series of NVIDIA-Certified GPU servers and HPC clusters.

Known for highly specialized and niche systems and solutions that support challenging and sensitive federal government applications, Koi Computers is a trusted and qualified partner with a strong reputation for attention to detail, meticulous validation testing, and delivering systems that work.

"NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform accelerates computing across all HPC applications," says Catherine Ho, Vice President of Federal Business Development at Koi, "performance that helps unique and interesting entities to accomplish their goals and helps researchers tackle the most challenging questions that the world faces today."

The NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform delivers the fastest throughput and offers impressive advancements that stem from In-Network Computing acceleration and remote direct-memory access (RDMA).

The XTremeAI NVIDIA-Certified GPU servers and HPC clusters from Koi Computers support up to 8 GPUs, are preinstalled with AI software stacks, and can be integrated with NVIDIA ConnectX-7 InfiniBand adapters and connected to NVIDIA Quantum-2 QM9700 series switch systems. They offer solutions that are easy to configure and automate, are designed to scale, reduce deployment time, and improve time to value.

For more information on Koi Computers' XTremeAI Series NVIDIA-Certified GPU servers and HPC Clusters integrated with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform, visit: https://www.koicomputers.com/partners/nvidia-data-center-solutions/

Koi Computers, headquartered in greater Chicago, has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA 2GIT, NASA SEWP V, GSA IT Schedule 70 and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. Since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high-performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company's world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today's needs and tomorrow's vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com .

