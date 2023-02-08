Calloquy CEO David Carter Named Finalist for Legalweek's 2023 Innovator of the Year

Prestigious award honors "innovation in the legal technology sector and for working on precedent-setting, game-changing projects and initiatives."

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David Carter, founder and CEO of Calloquy, PBC, the first remote litigation platform designed for litigators, has been named a finalist for Innovator of the Year as part of Legalweek's Leaders in Tech Law Awards. The winner of the award will be announced during an in-person awards ceremony at 2023's Legalweek to be held in March in New York, one of the most respected events for legal professionals to examine the changing legal landscape and seek solutions that empower leaders to reimagine today's law firms and legal departments.

Carter is dedicated to innovation in the legal profession. As a partner at an AmLaw100 law firm leading litigation teams through early days of the pandemic, it became clear to him that mass-market videoconference platforms had serious shortcomings when it came to protecting the attorney-client privilege and offering a secure environment to conduct litigation. "Each day, litigators across the country place their client's most sensitive discovery data at risk when they participate in depositions on platforms that are not built for litigation. Calloquy's mission is to fix that. We have created a platform that makes remote litigation teams more efficient in their work at every step of the case, while providing a more secure environment for conducting remote depositions, arbitrations, and mediations." Building a company from the ground up with a perpetual focus on securing client information and protecting work product and attorney-client privileges means that security and compliance have been cornerstones of the platform's framework since inception.

A sizable component of that framework is the precautions Calloquy takes to ensure its court reporters operate in a secure environment. Calloquy's fulltime court reporters conduct depositions and arbitrations from the company's secure facility, leveraging their state-of-the-art technology, secure network, and redundant internet connectivity to ensure a high-quality and secure experience. Employing their own court reporters means Calloquy can provide more accurate transcripts and provide them more expeditiously.

This innovative approach to making remote litigation is evident throughout the platform. Bill Koch, Chief Knowledge & Innovation Officer at Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP, heralds Calloquy's one-of-kind melding of standard tenets of litigation with new sophisticated concepts. "It's been very apparent throughout our beta testing process that Calloquy has looked to the future and met head-on important challenges facing today's litigators. Calloquy has left the one-size-fits-all norm behind and has created a purposeful, focused platform for online legal proceedings that intelligently combines traditional style with high-tech, innovative concepts - all immediately recognizable and usable by litigators."

While Carter is eager to push the boundaries of the ever-shifting legal landscape, he is just as focused on ensuring that the company makes a positive impact. Calloquy is a Public Benefit Corporation. As top law firms begin to use Calloquy, the company is able to provide free platform access to legal service organizations and pro bono cases. Diversity is also a central theme for Carter's professional experience. He was honored to serve as lead counsel representing thousands of police officers, fighters and paramedics across the country in amicus briefing before the federal appellate courts in favor of marriage equality. His career as a telecommunications lawyer focused on making systems and technology more accessible for rural and underserved areas. While an equity partner, Carter served on his firm's Mansfield Rules Taskforce, which helps to implement practices that lead to more diverse applicant pools for hiring and leadership positions throughout the firm.

Calloquy is the first virtual legal proceedings platform intentionally built for the way litigation is practiced now. Its technology and court reporting services empower attorneys to conduct and manage legal proceedings more effectively and securely, while increasing productivity and reducing costs. The company provides remote court reporting services from its secure facilities, helping to ensure that the process is more secure from start to finish. The company is helping to shape The Next Era of Litigation™ by combining legal industry-specific videoconferencing technology, world-class security, highly professional court reporting services, and an access-to-justice social mission. Calloquy is a Public Benefit Corporation, and its commercial litigation clients fuel that mission by enabling the company to provide free platform access to legal service organizations and pro bono cases. For more information, please visit www.calloquy.com

