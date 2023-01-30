UnCruise Adventures Provides Front Row Seats for 2024 Total Eclipse Adventure Cruise

The New Specialty Eclipse Cruise is Now Open for Bookings with Limited Space

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UnCruise Adventures announced it has opened bookings for a dedicated Baja California Eclipse Cruise departing April 6th, 2024. This one-time sailing will offer perfectly positioned viewing for guests off the coast of Mazatlán with only 66 available cabins. The 7-night adventure cruise offers the ultimate way to experience the natural wonder of the total solar eclipse while exploring the picturesque waters of Baja, California, Mexico. Reservations are currently open, and the cruise lines' WAVE season savings can be applied to reserve individual cabins and groups.

UnCruise Adventures has been the leading small ship adventure cruise line in the Baja California, Mexico for decades, giving guests the added security in their knowledge and detailed itinerary of the area. The meticulously created eclipse sailing includes not only a total solar eclipse but an adventurous playground of steep red bluffs, sun kissed private beaches, charismatic marine life, sea lion snorkels and more.

"I highly recommend the Eclipse Cruise for anyone looking for a truly unique and adventurous experience. Our Belize 2023 Eclipse Cruise sold out quickly and we are expecting the same for the 2024 Baja Eclipse Cruise," states, Captain Dan Blanchard, CEO of UnCruise Adventures. "I'm incredibly proud to be a part of the Baja California Sur community and support local tourism and growth. This is what makes over 25 years in this industry worth it."

2024 Baja California, Mexico Eclipse Cruise Highlights:

Ease of flights with roundtrip entry and departure into San Jose del Cabo with safe tourism guidelines. Airport transfers included.

Expert positioning for optimal viewing of the celestial event, ensuring that you witness the awe-inspiring moment of the moon passing in front of the sun.

Opportunity to discover the rich history and culture of Baja California Sur , like the early explorers of John Steinbeck to the modern-day conservation efforts that preserve the natural beauty.

Experienced guides and naturalists onboard every trip to take you on a journey through the historic areas while visiting port of La Paz and immersing guests in the region's rich culture and history.

Daily activities to get up close and personal with the region's marine life: Snorkeling, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding are all included, allowing you to explore the region's crystal-clear waters and diverse marine life.

A perfect blend of comfort and adventure, with comfortable accommodations, gourmet meals, and friendly crew and a limited number of guests for a more personalized journey.

Network and adventure with like-minded travelers: This is an opportunity to not just explore the region but share stories and friendships with adventurers with similar interests.

The cruise line is a leader in the industry and known for unique, non-stuffy, multi-activity adventures in eleven destinations. The newest 2024 Baja California Eclipse Cruise takes you on a journey through the history of the region by land and sea. Every itinerary offers all-inclusive perks on each sailing and includes, all gear, excursions, national park fees, meals, beverages, including premium spirits and wine, personalized services and airport and overland transfers.

As a bonus, current WAVE Season offers are valid to use for the 2024 Baja California Eclipse Cruise bookings. Ask an UnCruise Adventures specialist or your travel advisor for more details. Book directly at sales@uncruise.com, 888-862-8881 to reserve your bucket list adventure cruise.

Your Health & Wellbeing

To ensure the health and safety of our guests and crew, UnCruise Adventures has implemented a requirement for fully vaccinated cruises and additional safety and sanitary measure onboard all of its vessels. Safe distancing will also be adhered to wherever possible, particularly at check-in and boarding and where not possible, masks will be required. The company's updated vaccine policy and travel resources can be found on the website uncruise.com.

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures' is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Sea of Cortés, Columbia & Snake Rivers, coastal Washington, Galápagos, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, and Colombia. UnCruise Adventures was picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic. Travel & Leisure readers also named UnCruise Adventures in its World's Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise lines three years in a row. UnCruise Adventures is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association.

