MGM Resorts International and the National Football League Players Association launch events and hospitality partnership

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) announced today a multi-year agreement to become a hospitality and strategic partner of the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA). Under the agreement, the two sides will collaborate on creating new content and fan experiences with current and retired NFL players. The partnership also provides hospitality benefits to NFL players with MGM Resorts' properties serving as the host location for a variety of NFL player-related events.

"Partnering with the NFLPA is another indication of our strong commitment to the great sport of football across the U.S.," said Lance Evans, Senior Vice President of Sports & Sponsorships, MGM Resorts. "As football's premier events come to Las Vegas, we look forward to welcoming players and creating world-class experiences for MGM Rewards members."

The NFLPA and MGM Resorts will work together to create opportunities for guests to engage with players and NFL alumni throughout the football season at Mandalay Bay's Fan District in Las Vegas. Opportunities will also be presented around the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas as well as the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

Additionally, active NFL players and NFL alumni will be eligible to enter into individual ambassador agreements to promote MGM Resorts through appearances, social media posts, autographed memorabilia and advertisements.

Gina Scott, Vice President of Partner Services, NFLPA, said, "NFL players, past and present, will be at the heart of unforgettable new experiences through MGM Resorts International's rewards program. We are excited about collaborating on world-class fan events designed to produce incredible benefits for MGM Rewards members and value for our players."

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 32 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players' interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 season. For more information, please visit nflpa.com .

NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the NFLPA, connects businesses to the power of NFL players. NFL Players Inc. creates customized business solutions for partners, through licensing, marketing strategy and player activations. For more information, please visit nflpa.com/players-inc .

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' expectations regarding the benefits of the partnership. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on MGM Resorts' business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

