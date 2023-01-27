Family Research Council, 13 Pro-life Groups Send Letter Urging Walmart To Decide Not to Sell Chemical Abortion Drugs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Family Research Council, along with a coalition of thirteen other pro-life organizations, sent a letter addressed to the leadership of Walmart Inc. calling on them not to seek certification to dispense chemical abortion drugs, as well as a letter to the leadership of Rite Aid Corporation calling on them to stop acting as de-facto abortion centers by seeking certification to dispense abortion inducing drugs.

In particular, the letter to Walmart acknowledges that, at this time, the company has not formally sought FDA certification to dispense chemical abortion drugs and urges them to formally decline dispensing the abortion pill regimen:

"We are grateful that Walmart Inc. has not declared that it will seek a certification that would essentially make the corporation an abortion facility--forcing every employee and customer to wrestle with its radical association with the abortion industry. We urge you to hold fast to this position."

Mary Szoch, Family Research Council's Director of the Center for Human Dignity, released the following statement:

"We are grateful that, so far, Walmart Inc. has not followed the path of CVS and Walgreens in becoming, in effect, an abortion facility. As long as Walmart pharmacies remain pharmacies--not abortion drug dispensers--Americans will know that there is a place where they can have their prescriptions filled without unwillingly subsidizing abortion.

"In addition, we are saddened and disappointed to learn that Rite Aid will be seeking a certification to transform the company into an abortion facility. From this point forward, no one can have their prescription filled at a Rite Aid, CVS, or Walgreens without contributing to the death of innocent, unborn children.

"Chemical abortion drugs are extremely dangerous--they take the life of an unborn child, and they can put the life of that child's mother in jeopardy. Pharmacies across the country should recognize that distributing these drugs is antithetical to their mission of providing medications that allow life to flourish," Szoch concluded.

Earlier this month, Family Research Council, along with the same thirteen other pro-life organizations, also sent letters addressed to the leadership of CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance pharmacy chains asking them to stop dispensing the chemical abortion drug regimen.

FRC Action, FRC's legislative affiliate, also gathered 53,016 signatures from constituents calling on the Walgreens and CVS to stop selling chemical abortion drugs in their pharmacies, to keep their pharmacy businesses, a pharmacy business - not an abortion business.

Read the full Rite Aid Corporation letter.

Read the full Walmart, Inc. letter.

