automotiveMastermind and Orbee Partner to Accelerate the Adoption of Customer Data Platform Technology Across the Automotive Industry

Dealer partners will gain access to advanced customer journey data to strengthen data mining

NEW YORK , Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and the leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has announced a strategic partnership with Orbee, a leading provider of customer experience middleware for dealerships. Orbee's Customer Data Platform will be integrated into Mastermind, aM's proprietary automated sales and marketing platform.

Through the integration, aM will enable dealer partners to unlock greater personalization and optimization by taking advantage of first-party data intelligence from their customers' behaviors on their websites and all interaction touch points, including digital retailing, chat, credit and more. Orbee's middleware will also seamlessly integrate and map multiple data streams from aM to further understand the full customer journey.

"The Customer Data Platform landscape is evolving quickly, and it's very exciting for the industry," said Aaron Baldwin, chief product officer at automotiveMastermind. "Our strategic partnership with Orbee expands our deployment capabilities and enhances our Behavior Prediction Score® with real-time shopping behavior. Our 10-year history of predicting who is in market, when, for what vehicle and at what price now combined with Orbee's Customer Data Platform will give our dealer partners a more actionable view of their customers to include during the sales process."

With this partnership, dealerships who already use Orbee and aM for their rooftop or across their group will be able to connect their historical CDP data, including shopper signals and segments to improve their loyalty and conquest campaigns.



"The collaboration with automotiveMastermind is a big step for the industry as a whole because it signifies the importance of integration and cross pollination of data and technology expertise," said Atul Patel, co-founder and CEO of Orbee. "Dealerships need companies with powerful capabilities to come together to offer them more seamless solutions that truly drive more engagement and conversion while offering their sales and service shoppers experiences that will delight them, transforming the common perception of dealerships and keeping them relevant in the mobility markets."

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, empowers dealers to close more deals by predicting future buyers and consistently marketing to them. Its proprietary automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, helps dealerships generate success in loyalty, service and conquest portfolios through a combination of turnkey predictive analytics, proactive marketing and dedicated consultative services. automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com.

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize the Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn . Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events .

