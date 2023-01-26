John Torp Promoted to Senior Vice President for Brennan Investment Group

- Expanded responsibilities now include Colorado, Boise, and Las Vegas

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the promotion of John Torp from Vice-President to Senior Vice-President.

In his new capacity, John Torp will assume primary deployment and asset management responsibilities for the entire state of Colorado, along with the Boise and Las Vegas metropolitan markets. Since 2020, Mr. Torp has initiated or completed 4 development projects with an aggregate value exceeding $210 Million. "There is no question that John has been key to our success in Denver," remarked Brian Roach, Managing Principal of the Mountain West Region for Brennan Investment Group. The Mountain West Region includes Colorado, Salt Lake, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Boise. "I have every confidence that John will make a similar contribution in Boise and Las Vegas."

"It has been an honor to work with dedicated and experienced industrial real estate practitioners across Brennan's national platform," commented John Torp. "The collaborative and entrepreneurial culture is a great benefit for Team Brennan and its partners." Mr. Torp will continue to be based in Denver.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

