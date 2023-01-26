Hammitt Bags a Growth Partner in NetSuite

NetSuite helps luxury accessories brand make data-driven decisions to meet changing customer demands and increase profitability

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammitt, one of the fastest growing luxury brands in the United States, is working with Oracle NetSuite to deliver a client-focused, functional, and fresh approach to modern handbags as it scales its business. With NetSuite, Hammitt has been able to take advantage of an integrated business system to meet soaring customer demand for its line of stylish and functional handbags, backpacks, and leather accessories by simplifying and unifying its financial, product development, inventory, and customer relationship operations.

Founded during the 2008 global financial crisis, Hammitt was started by Tony Drockton in a garage in Hermosa Beach, California. Today, Hammitt's bags and accessories are sold in over 850 boutiques and stores nationwide, including retailers Dillard's and Von Maur and its own flagship stores across Southern California. As Hammitt expanded and increased its direct-to-consumer business, which now encompasses 50 percent of its overall sales, it became increasingly difficult to maintain full visibility into operations and gain the insights needed to meet changing customer demands. To address these challenges and establish a scalable foundation for future growth, Hammitt chose NetSuite as its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

"There is nothing remotely comparable to NetSuite on the market as it provides a complete cloud ERP solution to help us navigate uncertainty and address inefficient processes," said Tony Drockton, founder and CEO, Hammitt. "NetSuite is the core of how we have managed our entire business over the last decade, and a significant reason we've been able to grow so quickly – both in store and online. Flash forward to today, 2023 is the year to focus on profitability and it's hard to be profitable in the long term without the insights that a strong cloud ERP solution like NetSuite provides. NetSuite has helped us increase productivity, reduce inefficiencies, and improve decision making across our business."

With NetSuite, Hammitt has been able to manage its operations on a single cloud business system. By leveraging more of the suite, Hammitt has been able to further improve efficiencies, reduce costs that come with various point solutions, and have full visibility into its entire business to make more informed decisions. NetSuite has enabled Hammitt to automate key finance functions, giving the accounting team time to focus on more strategic financial priorities such as expansion decisions and analysis of supplier and retailer relationships. To further increase efficiencies across its business, Hammitt uses NetSuite Inventory Management and Demand Planning to gain real-time insight into its inventory, predict which products will sell the fastest, and increase production of unexpectedly popular products.

NetSuite has also helped Hammitt scale its direct-to-consumer business and enhance the design of its products. For example, NetSuite CRM connects data from across the customer lifecycle to help Hammitt enhance the customer experience, while insights from NetSuite are used by Hammitt's design team to inform future collections. Hammitt uses the NetSuite Connector to automatically sync order, inventory and customer data from Shopify to NetSuite, saving time on manual reconciliation and reducing the chance for inaccurate data to populate on either system. Finally, Hammitt's leadership team leverages NetSuite's real-time reporting to drive strategic decisions regarding finance, inventory, and sales to meet changing customer demands and economic conditions.

"We are excited to see the success the Hammitt team has achieved over the years," said David Rodman, SVP of Customer Success, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite at the core of its business operations, Hammitt has grown from a small independent retailer to one of the most sought-after luxury accessories brands in the nation. We look forward to continuing to help Hammitt increase efficiencies, bolster its profitability, and deliver an exceptional customer experience."

