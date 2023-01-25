Pharmacy Technician Certification Board Relaunches Online Testing Delivery for Certified Pharmacy Technicians

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The P harmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is kicking off 2023 with new opportunities for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhTs) to demonstrate their knowledge and earn advanced and specialty certificates. PTCB is relaunching OnVUE, an online proctored testing platform, allowing PTCB CPhTs to earn advanced credentials more conveniently.

PTCB is relaunching OnVUE, allowing PTCB CPhTs to earn advanced credentials more conveniently.

"Following an evaluation period of our initial launch in 2020, we are excited to move forward with this expanded testing option for our certificants," said Khunteang Pa, Senior Director of Certification Operations. "Relaunching online proctored delivery of PTCB's Assessment-Based Certificate Exams empowers pharmacy technicians to pursue career advancement with more flexibility."

Administered on a secure platform using artificial intelligence combined with live virtual proctor supervision and monitoring, online exams are the same as those administered at a test center. To take their exam online, candidates need a computer with a webcam, a reliable internet connection, and a quiet space where they can spend a few uninterrupted hours. In-person testing is still available at Pearson VUE testing centers for all PTCB exams.

PTCB offers a growing suite of advanced and specialty credentials for pharmacy technicians to invest in their careers as their responsibilities expand. With almost 60 percent of PTCB-certified technicians considering the profession their long-term career, technicians must have the opportunity to grow and demonstrate their knowledge and skills. Certified pharmacy technicians reported higher wages than non-certified technicians, according to the 2022 PTCB Workforce Survey , which received responses from over 20,000 technicians.

PTCB currently offers ten Assessment-Based Certificate Programs–such as Regulatory Compliance, Point-of-Care Testing, and Supply Chain and Inventory Management–that open doors for technicians to demonstrate their knowledge, receive recognition, and grow in their careers. For a complete list and more information, please visit ptcb.org/credentials/ .

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first, most trusted, and only nonprofit pharmacy technician credentialing organization. Founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams by offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including the PTCB certification for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhT).

