Horatio Honored as a STEVIE® AWARD WINNER in the 2023 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

New York-based CX company, Horatio is honored as a recipient of the Customer Service Success category in this year's Stevie® Awards recognizing outstanding Sales and Customer Service teams around the world

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the customer service outsourcing company behind viral e-commerce, fintech, and celebrity-backed brands, has been named one of 2023's STEVIE® award winners in this year's Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Horatio, which recently expanded its operations with a state-of-art office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was named as a Stevie® winner in the Customer Service Success category.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are open to all organizations globally, and recognize the achievements of premiere sales, customer service, and call center professionals worldwide. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by this distinguished panel," said Horatio co-founder and COO, Alex Ross . "At Horatio, we constantly try to evolve and redefine what quality Customer Experience looks like for global brands. It is humbling that Stevie® is celebrating our achievements in doing so."

Horatio's Chief Financial Officer, Jared Karson noted "Thank you to STEVIE® Sales & Customer Service Awards for recognizing our team's innovative work at Horatio. This is a transformative time for Customer Experience and we are honored to be recognized as disruptors in the CX industry."

Horatio was founded in 2018 by three former Columbia Business School classmates, CEO Jose Herrera , COO Alex Ross and CFO Jared Karson . Horatio's business has grown fourfold from 2021 to 2022. I Horatio serves next-generation digitally native clients in a variety of sectors including ecommerce, healthtech, technology, hospitality, fintech, and cryptocurrency, by combining leading technologies with bespoke customer service support.

Horatio and the other 2023 Stevie® Awards winners will be celebrated at the Stevie® Award Ceremony for Sales & Customer Service at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3, 2023.

