CG Infinity uses IgniteConnex Integration Platform to Meet Growth Initiatives at a Community Bank

DALLAS/FT. WORTH, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A commercial real estate focused East Texas bank needed to integrate their core banking system with their CRM solution to drive operational efficiencies and lay the foundation for future enhancements while continuing their aggressive growth. However, like many banks, they faced a skills gap and resource constraints that meant they needed to retain an external third party to assist them in this process. CG Infinity, a systems integrator with 20 years' experience in the Financial Services industry, was engaged to assure a seamless end-to-end solution and a disruption-free transformation.

CG Infinity's team included former bank executives along with skilled technologists who tailored the project to the bank's situation using its pre-configured IgniteConnex integration solution to minimize risk and accelerate timelines. IgniteConnex is a highly scalable enterprise-grade low-code integration platform that helps Financial Services customers to connect systems, data, and processes to deliver value quickly.

CG Infinity's partnership with Jack Henry, membership in their VIP Integration Program, and experience with Silverlake and CIF 20/20 gave the bank confidence to engage CG Infinity to design their integration architecture. Having worked successfully with banking core integrations many times before, CG Infinity identified obstacles and challenges to ensure that appropriate controls were deployed to mitigate operational and business risk.

In four short months, CG Infinity integrated the bank's Jack Henry CIF 20/20 data with their new Salesforce Financial Services Cloud environment, on time and on budget. Integrating the bank's client information in their new CRM solution improved service quality and made the customer experience more seamless. The project was completed, securing connectivity into the Jack Henry CIF 20/20 core environment.

The completed integration laid a secure, robust, stable, and scalable foundation so the client can continue achieving their aggressive annual growth targets. This allows the bank confidence that its underlying technology infrastructure will be flexible enough to accommodate increasing volumes while streamlining the process of customer targeting, acquisition, and onboarding.

