White Castle unveils new Love Castle themed merchandise as it prepares for the return of its much-loved Valentine's Day dining event

Variety of merch available at House of Crave to get Cravers "in the mood"

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, is fully embracing Valentine's Day from head to toe with a new line of merchandise specifically designed to celebrate the day. Whether you plan to celebrate with sliders at the Castle or at home, the new line of exclusive merchandise has you covered! Cravers can head to White Castle's online store, House of Crave, to check out and purchase this "love-ly" swag, including:

Variety of White Castle merch available at House of Crave to get Cravers (PRNewswire)

White Castle is fully embracing Valentine's Day with a new line of merchandise designed to celebrate the day.

Love Castle robe : This soft-to-touch purple robe featuring a red belt is perfect for lounging and relaxation on Valentine's day (and on the other 364 days of the year).

Love Castle sunglasses : These heart-shaped glasses are the perfect accessory piece for your date-night attire.

our heart on your sleeve. White Castle tee-shirts: The Love Castle Candy Tee and the Love Castle Crave Tee crew neck shirts allow you to wearheart onsleeve.

"Cravers are certainly passionate about White Castle and Valentine's Day, and these new items are the perfect way to celebrate both," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Valentine's Day only comes around once a year, but you can spread the love all year long with a stylish tee-shirt, a cool pair of shades and a luxurious Love Castle silky robe."

And to make it even easier to share the love on Feb.14, customers of all ages can print out and give away these White Castle-themed Valentine's cards to family, friends, classmates and others at no cost.

White Castle's Beloved Valentine's Day Dinner is back!

The Valentine's Day apparel will serve as the perfect attire for the return of White Castle's Valentine's Day in-Castle dinner experience after a two-year absence. The event on Feb. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. at participating White Castle restaurants transforms the dining room into fine dining establishments, complete with hostess seating, tableside service and festive holiday décor.

There's only one catch: Reservations are required, and with reservations expected to fill quickly, guests are encouraged to sign up early at OpenTable.com. Participating Castles can be found at WhiteCastle.com/locations (scroll down to "Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Castle!").

"Valentine's Day is the day when White Castle becomes Love Castle, and we can't wait to celebrate it in person in 2023," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "It's an opportunity to gather with those we love and savor the flavor of all the Castle has to offer, all in a festive atmosphere with affordable prices that won't bust anyone's budget. This is what feeding the souls is all about, and we're excited that the tradition we have loved and missed is back!"

2023 marks the 32nd year that White Castle has observed Valentine's Day with a special celebration. The last in-person Valentine's Day dine-in experience in 2020 — just a few weeks before COVID shut everything down — attracted more than 30,000 Cravers.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/White Castle) (PRNewsfoto/White Castle) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Castle