Union Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 fourth quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.67 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 fourth quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.66 per diluted share.

Reported net income for full year 2022 was $7.0 billion, or $11.21 per diluted share. These full year results compare to full year 2021 net income of $6.5 billion, or $9.95 per diluted share.

"In the fourth quarter, we grew carloads as we continued to face challenges hiring craft professionals in critical locations and experienced the impact of extreme winter weather on our network in December," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "As a result, revenue growth was more than offset by elevated operating expenses from operational inefficiencies and a higher inflationary environment. For the full year, we made good progress on employee safety, and we took another step toward our sustainability goals as our fuel consumption rate improved for the fourth consecutive year. Looking to 2023, we expect continued improvements in network fluidity to support business development, generating volume growth that exceeds industrial production. We also expect network improvements to help us recapture lost productivity while providing customers with reliable service."

Fourth Quarter Summary

Financial Results: Revenue Growth Offset by Higher Expenses Associated with Inflation and Network Recovery; Fourth Quarter Record for Operating Revenue

Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021

Operating revenue of $6.2 billion was up 8% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and volume growth, partially offset by a negative business mix.

Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 1%.

Union Pacific's 61.0% operating ratio deteriorated 360 basis points. Falling fuel prices late in the quarter positively impacted the operating ratio by 20 basis points.

Operating income of $2.4 billion declined 1%.

The company repurchased 3.5 million shares in fourth quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $0.7 billion .

Operating Performance: Service and Efficiency Measures Impacted by Network Congestion and Winter Weather; Fourth Quarter Record for Fuel Consumption Rate

Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021

Quarterly freight car velocity was 191 daily miles per car, a 3% decline.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 123 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 5% decline.

Average maximum train length decreased 1% to 9,191 feet.

Quarterly workforce productivity decreased 3% to 1,010 car miles per employee.

Fuel consumption rate of 1.064, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 2%.

2022 Full Year Summary

Financial Results: Fuel Surcharge, Core Pricing Gains, and Volume Drive Revenue Growth; Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

Full Year 2022 Compared to Full Year 2021

Operating revenue of $24.9 billion was up 14% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and volume growth.

Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, grew 2%.

Union Pacific's 60.1% reported operating ratio deteriorated 290 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio by 20 basis points and the prior period adjustment related to new labor agreements added 30 basis points to operating ratio.

Operating Income of $9.9 billion was up 6%.

Union Pacific's 2022 capital program totaled $3.4 billion .

The company repurchased 27.1 million shares in 2022 at an aggregate cost of $6.3 billion .

Operating Performance: Network Operations Impacted by Crew Availability and Operational Inefficiencies; Record for Fuel Consumption Rate

Full Year 2022 Compared to Full Year 2021

Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate improved 18% to 0.80 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.98 for full year 2021.

Freight car velocity was 191 daily miles per car, a 6% decline.

Locomotive productivity was 125 GTMs per horsepower day, a 6% decline.

Average maximum train length of 9,329 feet was flat.

Workforce productivity of 1,036 car miles per employee was flat.

Fuel consumption rate of 1.078, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.

2023 Guidance

Full year carloads to exceed Industrial Production

Full year operating ratio improvement

Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars

Capital Allocation: Capital plan of $3.6 billion



Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

Supplemental financial information is attached.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and 4th Quarter



Full Year

Percentages, For the Periods Ended December 31, 2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%

Operating Revenues















































Freight revenues

$ 5,768



$ 5,297





9 %

$ 23,159



$ 20,244





14 % Other revenues



412





436





(6)





1,716





1,560





10

Total operating revenues



6,180





5,733





8





24,875





21,804





14

Operating Expenses















































Compensation and benefits



1,174





1,070





10





4,645





4,158





12

Fuel



853





597





43





3,439





2,049





68

Purchased services and materials



633





538





18





2,442





2,016





21

Depreciation



569





556





2





2,246





2,208





2

Equipment and other rents



238





230





3





898





859





5

Other



301





302





-





1,288





1,176





10

Total operating expenses



3,768





3,293





14





14,958





12,466





20

Operating Income



2,412





2,440





(1)





9,917





9,338





6

Other income, net



92





83





11





426





297





43

Interest expense



(333)





(295)





13





(1,271)





(1,157)





10

Income before income taxes



2,171





2,228





(3)





9,072





8,478





7

Income taxes



(533)





(517)





3





(2,074)





(1,955)





6

Net Income

$ 1,638



$ 1,711





(4)



$ 6,998



$ 6,523





7



















































Share and Per Share















































Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.67



$ 2.67





- %

$ 11.24



$ 9.98





13 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.67



$ 2.66





-



$ 11.21



$ 9.95





13

Weighted average number of shares - basic 612.7





640.4





(4)





622.7





653.8





(5)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted 613.7





642.1





(4)





624.0





655.4





(5)

Dividends declared per share

$ 1.30



$ 1.18





10



$ 5.08



$ 4.29





18



















































Operating Ratio



61.0 %



57.4 %



3.6 pts



60.1 %



57.2 %



2.9 pts Effective Tax Rate



24.6 %



23.2 %



1.4





22.9 %



23.1 %



(0.2)



UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)



4th Quarter



Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%

Freight Revenues (Millions)















































Grain & grain products

$ 974



$ 889





10 %

$ 3,598



$ 3,181





13 % Fertilizer



171





176





(3)





712





697





2

Food & refrigerated



265





259





2





1,093





998





10

Coal & renewables



523





485





8





2,134





1,780





20

Bulk



1,933





1,809





7





7,537





6,656





13

Industrial chemicals & plastics



502





507





(1)





2,158





1,943





11

Metals & minerals



548





481





14





2,196





1,811





21

Forest products



325





351





(7)





1,465





1,357





8

Energy & specialized markets



624





558





12





2,386





2,212





8

Industrial



1,999





1,897





5





8,205





7,323





12

Automotive



594





469





27





2,257





1,761





28

Intermodal



1,242





1,122





11





5,160





4,504





15

Premium



1,836





1,591





15





7,417





6,265





18

Total

$ 5,768



$ 5,297





9 %

$ 23,159



$ 20,244





14 % Revenue Carloads (Thousands)















































Grain & grain products



208





213





(2) %



798





805





(1) % Fertilizer



41





48





(15)





190





201





(5)

Food & refrigerated



44





48





(8)





187





189





(1)

Coal & renewables



215





215





-





885





819





8

Bulk



508





524





(3)





2,060





2,014





2

Industrial chemicals & plastics



151





157





(4)





637





606





5

Metals & minerals



196





181





8





785





697





13

Forest products



52





63





(17)





241





250





(4)

Energy & specialized markets



140





137





2





552





559





(1)

Industrial



539





538





-





2,215





2,112





5

Automotive



198





182





9





778





701





11

Intermodal [a]



743





728





2





3,116





3,211





(3)

Premium



941





910





3





3,894





3,912





-

Total



1,988





1,972





1 %



8,169





8,038





2 % Average Revenue per Car















































Grain & grain products

$ 4,681



$ 4,187





12 %

$ 4,509



$ 3,953





14 % Fertilizer



4,167





3,705





12





3,749





3,470





8

Food & refrigerated



5,957





5,409





10





5,844





5,279





11

Coal & renewables



2,431





2,251





8





2,410





2,173





11

Bulk



3,799





3,457





10





3,658





3,305





11

Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,335





3,242





3





3,388





3,207





6

Metals & minerals



2,790





2,659





5





2,797





2,598





8

Forest products



6,264





5,521





13





6,092





5,424





12

Energy & specialized markets



4,459





4,054





10





4,320





3,956





9

Industrial



3,711





3,522





5





3,704





3,467





7

Automotive



3,007





2,576





17





2,902





2,511





16

Intermodal [a]



1,672





1,541





9





1,656





1,403





18

Premium



1,953





1,748





12





1,905





1,601





19

Average

$ 2,902



$ 2,686





8 %

$ 2,835



$ 2,519





13 %







[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Millions, Except Percentages

2022



2021

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 973



$ 960

Short-term investments



46





46

Other current assets



2,933





2,545

Investments



2,375





2,241

Properties, net



56,038





54,871

Operating lease assets



1,672





1,787

Other assets



1,412





1,075

Total assets

$ 65,449



$ 63,525



















Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity















Debt due within one year

$ 1,678



$ 2,166

Other current liabilities



3,842





3,578

Debt due after one year



31,648





27,563

Operating lease liabilities



1,300





1,429

Deferred income taxes



13,033





12,675

Other long-term liabilities



1,785





1,953

Total liabilities



53,286





49,364

Total common shareholders' equity



12,163





14,161

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$ 65,449



$ 63,525



















Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity 53.2 %



41.9 % Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)* 17.3 %



16.4 %





* ROIC is a non-GAAP measure; however, management believes that it is an important measure in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Millions,

Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2022



2021

Operating Activities















Net income

$ 6,998



$ 6,523

Depreciation



2,246





2,208

Deferred and other income taxes



262





154

Other - net



(144)





147

Cash provided by operating activities



9,362





9,032



















Investing Activities















Capital investments*



(3,620)





(2,936)

Maturities of short-term investments



46





94

Purchases of short-term investments



(46)





(70)

Other - net



149





203

Cash used in investing activities



(3,471)





(2,709)



















Financing Activities















Share repurchase programs



(6,282)





(7,291)

Debt issued



6,080





4,201

Dividends paid



(3,159)





(2,800)

Debt repaid



(2,291)





(1,299)

Net issuance of commercial paper



(205)





325

Debt exchange



-





(270)

Other - net



(30)





(24)

Cash used in financing activities



(5,887)





(7,158)



















Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 4





(835)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

983





1,818

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 987



$ 983



















Free Cash Flow**















Cash provided by operating activities

$ 9,362



$ 9,032

Cash used in investing activities



(3,471)





(2,709)

Dividends paid



(3,159)





(2,800)

Free cash flow

$ 2,732



$ 3,523







* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $70 million in 2022 and $34 million in 2021.





** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)



4th Quarter



Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%

Operating/Performance Statistics















































Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)*



191





197





(3) %



191





203





(6) % Average train speed (miles per hour)*



23.8





24.2





(2)





23.8





24.6





(3)

Average terminal dwell time (hours)*



24.5





24.4





-





24.4





23.7





3

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 123





129





(5)





125





133





(6)

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)



208,949





209,970





-





843,443





817,919





3

Train length (feet)



9,191





9,319





(1)





9,329





9,334





-

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**



73





78





(5) pts



67





73





(6) pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)** 58





58





- pts



59





63





(4) pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee) 1,010





1,046





(3)





1,036





1,038





-

Total employees (average)



31,120





29,989





4





30,717





29,905





3



















































Locomotive Fuel Statistics















































Average fuel price per gallon consumed $ 3.70



$ 2.53





46 %

$ 3.65



$ 2.23





64 % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)



222





228





(3)





909





888





2

Fuel consumption rate***



1.064





1.088





(2)





1.078





1.086





(1)



















































Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)















































Grain & grain products



20,683





21,656





(4) %



79,725





79,520





- % Fertilizer



2,701





3,185





(15)





11,769





12,387





(5)

Food & refrigerated



4,576





4,651





(2)





17,965





18,475





(3)

Coal & renewables



21,847





22,795





(4)





91,824





85,586





7

Bulk



49,807





52,287





(5)





201,283





195,968





3

Industrial chemicals & plastics



6,626





7,257





(9)





29,572





30,048





(2)

Metals & minerals



9,367





8,611





9





37,827





32,993





15

Forest products



5,546





6,458





(14)





25,438





25,863





(2)

Energy & specialized markets



9,575





9,420





2





37,068





37,902





(2)

Industrial



31,114





31,746





(2)





129,905





126,806





2

Automotive



4,384





3,830





14





17,018





14,879





14

Intermodal



17,622





16,977





4





72,546





73,620





(1)

Premium



22,006





20,807





6





89,564





88,499





1

Total



102,927





104,840





(2) %



420,752





411,273





2 %





* Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.



** Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.



*** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Millions, 2022

Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year

Operating Revenues







































Freight revenues

$ 5,440



$ 5,842



$ 6,109



$ 5,768



$ 23,159

Other revenues



420





427





457





412





1,716

Total operating revenues



5,860





6,269





6,566





6,180





24,875

Operating Expenses







































Compensation and benefits



1,101





1,092





1,278





1,174





4,645

Fuel



714





940





932





853





3,439

Purchased services and materials



561





622





626





633





2,442

Depreciation



555





559





563





569





2,246

Equipment and other rents



215





230





215





238





898

Other



337





331





319





301





1,288

Total operating expenses



3,483





3,774





3,933





3,768





14,958

Operating Income



2,377





2,495





2,633





2,412





9,917

Other income, net



47





163





124





92





426

Interest expense



(307)





(316)





(315)





(333)





(1,271)

Income before income taxes



2,117





2,342





2,442





2,171





9,072

Income taxes



(487)





(507)





(547)





(533)





(2,074)

Net Income

$ 1,630



$ 1,835



$ 1,895



$ 1,638



$ 6,998











































Share and Per Share







































Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.58



$ 2.93



$ 3.05



$ 2.67



$ 11.24

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.57



$ 2.93



$ 3.05



$ 2.67



$ 11.21

Weighted average number of shares - basic



632.2





625.6





620.4





612.7





622.7

Weighted average number of shares - diluted



633.6





626.8





621.5





613.7





624.0

Dividends declared per share

$ 1.18



$ 1.30



$ 1.30



$ 1.30



$ 5.08











































Operating Ratio



59.4 %



60.2 %



59.9 %



61.0 %



60.1 % Effective Tax Rate



23.0 %



21.6 %



22.4 %



24.6 %



22.9 %

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)



2022



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year

Freight Revenues (Millions)







































Grain & grain products

$ 877



$ 867



$ 880



$ 974



$ 3,598

Fertilizer



180





183





178





171





712

Food & refrigerated



267





271





290





265





1,093

Coal & renewables



508





492





611





523





2,134

Bulk



1,832





1,813





1,959





1,933





7,537

Industrial chemicals & plastics



520





557





579





502





2,158

Metals & minerals



485





562





601





548





2,196

Forest products



364





386





390





325





1,465

Energy & specialized markets



552





586





624





624





2,386

Industrial



1,921





2,091





2,194





1,999





8,205

Automotive



501





561





601





594





2,257

Intermodal



1,186





1,377





1,355





1,242





5,160

Premium



1,687





1,938





1,956





1,836





7,417

Total

$ 5,440



$ 5,842



$ 6,109





5,768





23,159

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)







































Grain & grain products



205





195





190





208





798

Fertilizer



45





53





51





41





190

Food & refrigerated



47





48





48





44





187

Coal & renewables



225





202





243





215





885

Bulk



522





498





532





508





2,060

Industrial chemicals & plastics



160





161





165





151





637

Metals & minerals



182





205





202





196





785

Forest products



64





63





62





52





241

Energy & specialized markets



131





141





140





140





552

Industrial



537





570





569





539





2,215

Automotive



190





192





198





198





778

Intermodal [a]



757





805





811





743





3,116

Premium



947





997





1,009





941





3,894

Total



2,006





2,065





2,110





1,988





8,169

Average Revenue per Car







































Grain & grain products

$ 4,269



$ 4,451



$ 4,641



$ 4,681



$ 4,509

Fertilizer



4,016





3,437





3,504





4,167





3,749

Food & refrigerated



5,637





5,770





6,017





5,957





5,844

Coal & renewables



2,262





2,426





2,514





2,431





2,410

Bulk



3,508





3,642





3,685





3,799





3,658

Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,247





3,455





3,508





3,335





3,388

Metals & minerals



2,660





2,755





2,969





2,790





2,797

Forest products



5,672





6,128





6,347





6,264





6,092

Energy & specialized markets



4,219





4,161





4,434





4,459





4,320

Industrial



3,574





3,674





3,852





3,711





3,704

Automotive



2,640





2,919





3,030





3,007





2,902

Intermodal [a]



1,566





1,711





1,672





1,672





1,656

Premium



1,782





1,943





1,939





1,953





1,905

Average

$ 2,711



$ 2,830



$ 2,895



$ 2,902



$ 2,835







[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*















Millions, Except Ratios

Dec 31,



Dec 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

2022



2021

Net income

$ 6,998



$ 6,523

Add:















Income tax expense



2,074





1,955

Depreciation



2,246





2,208

Interest expense



1,271





1,157

EBITDA

$ 12,589



$ 11,843

Adjustments:















Other income, net



(426)





(297)

Interest on operating lease liabilities**



54





56

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,217



$ 11,602

Debt

$ 33,326



$ 29,729

Operating lease liabilities



1,631





1,759

Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of tax cost of $0 and $0 [a]



-





-

Adjusted debt

$ 34,957



$ 31,488

Adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA



2.9





2.7



Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*



















Dec 31,



Dec 31,





2022



2021

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA



2.9





2.7

Factors Affecting Comparability:















Labor accrual adjustment [b]



(0.1)





N/A

Comparable adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA*



2.8





2.7







[a] Prior periods were recast to conform to the current year presentation, which removes the impact of pension and OPEB when the net amount represents a funded amount. [b] Adjustments remove the impact of $69 million from net income and $23 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2022. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.





* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and other postretirement benefit (OPEB) liabilities divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The tables above provide a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, and adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA to comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At December 31, 2022 and 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively.





** Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity















Millions, Except Percentages

2022



2021

Net income

$ 6,998



$ 6,523

Average equity

$ 13,162



$ 15,560

Return on average common shareholders' equity



53.2 %



41.9 %

Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*















Millions, Except Percentages

2022



2021

Net income

$ 6,998



$ 6,523

Interest expense



1,271





1,157

Interest on average operating lease liabilities



56





54

Taxes on interest



(304)





(280)

Net operating profit after taxes as adjusted

$ 8,021



$ 7,454

Average equity

$ 13,162



$ 15,560

Average debt



31,528





28,229

Average operating lease liabilities



1,695





1,682

Average invested capital as adjusted

$ 46,385



$ 45,471

Return on invested capital as adjusted



17.3 %



16.4 %

Comparable Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (Comparable ROIC)*





2022



2021

Return on invested capital as adjusted



17.3 %



16.4 % Factors Affecting Comparability:















Labor accrual adjustment [a]



0.1





N/A

Comparable return on invested capital as adjusted



17.4 %



16.4 %





[a] Adjustments remove the impact of $69 million from both net income for the year ended and shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2022. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.





* ROIC and comparable ROIC are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. In addition, we currently use ROIC as a performance criterion in determining certain elements of equity compensation for our executives. ROIC and comparable ROIC should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average common shareholders' equity. The tables above provide reconciliations from return on average common shareholders' equity to ROIC and comparable ROIC. At December 31, 2022 and 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Financial Performance*

Reported results Labor accrual Adjusted results

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages



(GAAP)





adjustment







(non-GAAP)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022





















Compensation and benefits expense

$ 4,645



$ (92)





$ 4,553

Operating expense



14,958





(92)







14,866

Operating income



9,917





92







10,009

Income taxes



(2,074)





(23)







(2,097)

Net income



6,998





69







7,067

Diluted EPS



11.21





0.12







11.33

Operating ratio



60.1 %



(0.3)

pts



59.8 % As of December 31, 2022

























Shareholders' equity

$ 12,163



$ 69





$ 12,232







* The above table reconciles our results for the twelve months ended and as of December 31, 2022, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted compensation and benefits expense, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted operating ratio, and adjusted shareholders' equity, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, compensation and benefits expense, operating expense, operating income, income taxes, net income, diluted EPS, operating ratio, and shareholders' equity as indicators of operating performance.

