TSE treatments at the Royal Veterinary College shows very promising results

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scandinavian ChemoTech's fully owned subsidiary Vetiqure receives very promising updates from the veterinarians at the Royal Veterinary College (RVC), who will now continue to treat more patients.

The first horse has a severe fibroblastic sarcoid on the pastern which has previously been treated with a combination of surgical debridement and the older static electroporation device. This resulted in improvement but not complete resolution.The veterinarians at the RVC are now receiving encouraging progress updates from the owner following TSE treatment: "Looking much better today, particularly after being exposed to the air for a few hours. It's contracting and melting back; less prominent visually."

Despite TSE having already been shown to result in complete remission of sarcoids, this case is special in so far as improvement has been seen despite previous treatment failure with static electrochemotherapy (ECT) and furthermore, the treatment was performed under standing sedation and nerve blocks without the need for general anaesthesia - a true first!

The second horse suffers from a large type B2 nodular sarcoid on the cheek. The latest update that the RVC received from the owners stated: "Just another update for you - Ted's sarcoid is continuing to shrink".

Veterinarians at the RVC equine referral hospital are very satisfied with the results from the first cases that they have treated with TSE, thus far, and will continue to provide us with further updates as they treat more patients.

"We are very happy that veterinarians in both Europe and USA are confirming that TSE is not causing the same side-effects as the devices with the older ECT does. Though the clinical results are very encouraging, the true game changer is that TSEs softer dynamic pulse makes it possible to treat horses without general anaesthesia, which is both expensive and can be directly life-threatening to them. This gives TSE a true competitive edge compared to the older static devices" - says Mohan Frick CEO and co-founder of Scandinavian ChemoTech

Facts:

About 2 % of horses develop sarcoids[1] and it is estimated that there are about 6 million horses in the EU alone[2]. If the clinical results from the evaluations continue to show these results on sarcoid in horses, this can become a major market segment where TSE seems to have a competitive advantage.

Pictures of both horses will be published on the Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/tse.veterinary/

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ)

ChemoTech is a Swedish medical technology company based in Lund that has developed a patented technology platform to offer cancer patients access to a new treatment alternative, Tumour Specific Electroporation™ (TSE), available for treatment of both humans and animals. There are a large number of cancer patients whose tumours for various reasons cannot be treated by conventional methods but where TSE can be a solution. Therefore, the company continuously evaluates new opportunities and areas of application for the technology. ChemoTech's shares (CMOTEC B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at: www.chemotech.se.

