Foxit Adds PDF to Microsoft Office File Conversion to its SDK Platform

New Addition Will Allow Developers to Quickly, Efficiently and Cost Effectively Leverage Standalone PDF to MS Office Conversion

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced the launch of Foxit PDF Conversion SDK, a flexible high-performance library to convert PDF files to MS Office Suite files (.docx, .xlsx, .pptx). Foxit's PDF Conversion SDK is a fully independent library built on Foxit's own core technology with no third-party software involved. The SDK conversion module is aimed at helping software developers in any industry to convert PDF to MS Office with a consistent rendering experience.

"Foxit's PDF SDK is constantly growing and adapting to make sure we are providing developers with the best tools as their requirements and projects evolve," said Frank Kettenstock, Chief Marketing Officer at Foxit. "Our seamless and dependable solution works with PDF files across all standards and is trusted by some of the biggest names in all major industries, including banking, engineering, insurance, document management, compliance and healthcare. We understand how crucial PDF to MS Office conversion is for our users and we are extremely excited to add this to our already robust solution set."

The product will initially ship with Windows and Web offering multiple libraries including C/C++, Java, .NET, .NET Core, Node.js, and Python and includes some of the most advanced technology in the PDF industry. The new addition to the SDK solution will take PDF conversion workflows to the next level for customers. Some of the capabilities of Foxit's PDF Conversion SDK include:

In-house technology with a consistent rendering experience

Excellent support and maintenance

Extremely competitive pricing

Availability on more popular platforms in future

To learn more about Foxit PDF Conversion SDK and what the solution can offer developers, please visit https://developers.foxit.com/products/pdf-conversion-sdk/

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has over 700 million users and has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

