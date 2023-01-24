DataBank Welcomes Jennifer Curry as Senior Vice President of Managed Services Operations

Veteran Managed Services Leader Will Drive Operational Excellence that Scales

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed services, has announced the appointment of Jennifer Curry as the company's new Senior Vice President of Managed Services. With nearly two decades of experience leading technology and customer operations teams, Curry heads DataBank's product and technology teams, where she is responsible for the architecture, design and engineering, service delivery and support of the company's managed services and network service offerings.

"At DataBank, we recognize that data centers are the center of the connected world," said Raul Martynek, CEO of DataBank. "Jennifer brings the expertise required to ensure our services are at the top of the class in answering the ever evolving needs of our customers. Her impressive experience in network and cloud services makes her an invaluable addition to our company."

Prior to joining DataBank, Curry held several senior positions in the data center and telecommunications industries. She most recently served as INAP's Executive Vice President, Product and Technology, leading operations and engineering for all product lines, service delivery and technical support as well as customer success. Prior to INAP, she also served as vice president at Zayo Group, vice president of systems engineering, implementations and IT at Latisys, and senior manager of software at Level 3 communications.

"DataBank is unmatched in its colocation and infrastructure footprint," said Curry. "It's an organization building the foundation for the next generation of the internet as the world embraces innovations in digital transformation like AI and Web 3.0. I'm honored to be part of the team that empowers the carriers, enterprises, and hyperscalers to do great things."

