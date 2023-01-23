In two new reports, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty once again ups the information ante for its clients, agents and followers -- in North Texas and beyond

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Only Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty offers its clients and agents trend information like this. In two new reports — one that looks to the future and one that analyzes recent market performance — the leading luxury brokerage in North Texas provides its buyers, sellers, agents and social-media followers with valuable trend information that span an impressive array of topics: median sales prices; trending over-the-top amenities; neighborhood sales data; the hottest luxury collectibles; and much more.

A private massage room is just one of the trending amenities for luxury homes, according to the new Luxury Outlook 2023 report, exclusively from Sotheby's International Realty

Luxury Outlook: What's next in luxury living? Now you'll know, thanks to the report that puts it in perspective on a global scale. It is exclusively from Sotheby's International Realty and it is called Luxury Outlook — a unique, annual report on trends, buyers, second homes, hot spots and more. It is loaded with information and inspiration. Just some of the stories in the 2023 report include:

The complete table of contents for the entire report is here.

Market Moves: Exclusively from Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, Market Moves is the quarterly report that puts the real estate market in context on a local scale. It is loaded with information, too, on key North Texas counties, including median home prices, the average number of days homes were on the market and more.

Below are just some of the findings in the latest edition of Market Moves, which analyzes the fourth quarter of 2022 and the entire year:

In North Texas , the luxury market is quite healthy. For Dallas County , the sales volume of homes was $10 billion in 2022 — up 26 percent from the same period in 2019, the last market we can consider normal. For Tarrant County , total 2022 sales are also $10 billion , a 28 percent increase. Median selling prices have risen significantly, too: Dallas County's is up 47 percent from 2019 and Tarrant County's is up 48 percent.

North Texas continues to attract new residents, as it had long before the pandemic. In fact, demographers project that North Texas will grow to 10 million people sometime in the 2030s, surpassing Chicago to become America's third-largest metro area.

An exclusive interview with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty president Russ Anderson is available.

Exclusively from Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, the latest Market Moves quarterly report puts the luxury real estate market in context on a local North Texas scale

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty (PRNewswire)

