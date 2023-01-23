OLD REPUBLIC CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) – today officially kicked-off the recognition of the 100 year anniversary of Old Republic. Under the banner of 100 Years of Excellence, this year-long celebration will provide an opportunity for us to engage with employees, customers and business partners to recognize our rich history and to mark the next chapter of serving specialty niches within the property & casualty and title insurance markets.

Old Republic's longevity is a testament to our mantra "managing for the long run". Founded in 1923, Old Republic has grown through both acquisitions and creating new insurance businesses. Key milestones included the 1978 acquisition of what would become Old Republic Title Insurance Group and, in 1985, the founding of Old Republic Risk Management and the acquisitions of Great West Casualty Company and BITCO. Over time, Old Republic has expanded into other niches such as home and auto warranty, professional liability, surety, Canadian specialty and aviation while pursuing acquisitions such as PMA. More recently the tradition of entering new specialty insurance markets has continued with the launches of Old Republic Specialty Insurance Underwriters, Old Republic Residual Markets, Old Republic Inland Marine and Old Republic Excess & Surplus.

Old Republic operates in a diversified manner that emphasizes specialization by type of insurance coverage, industry and economic sector. Though diversified, Old Republic maintains a common culture with foundational tenets of integrity, respect and accountability.

For 100 years, our associates have formed the bedrock of our commitment to excellence. Today, Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer with nearly 10,000 associates across North America and is a Fortune 500 company with financial strength marked by A+ ratings from A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. As a public company, Old Republic has produced a 12.5% annual total shareholder return over the last 55 years and has rewarded investors with 81 consecutive years of dividends, having raised the annual payout for 41 straight years.

Looking forward, Old Republic will continue to focus on serving the underwriting and risk management needs of our diverse customers. Core to this commitment will be continued investments in people and in technology, and an unrelenting focus on excellence.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:

Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com

Alternatively, please write or call: Investor Relations

Old Republic International Corporation

307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601

(312) 346-8100

At Old Republic: At Financial Relations Board: Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772

View original content:

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation