Investcorp Private Credit Appoints New Co-Head as Expansion of Its Credit Business Continues

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced the appointment of Suhail Shaikh as Co-Head of Investcorp's Private Credit business. Based in New York, Shaikh will co-lead the private credit business alongside current Co-Head, Mike Mauer. Shaikh brings with him approximately $200 million of assets under management and three team members from his previous firm Alcentra, expanding the private credit team to 14 professionals and team-managed assets to approximately $500 million. Current Co-Head, Chris Jansen, will take on an advisory role and retire later this year after ensuring a smooth transition.

Shaikh's appointment marks the latest in a transformational period for Investcorp's credit business, which in December announced the acquisition of Marble Point Credit Management LLC, a leading US-based CLO manager. Over its 20-year history, Investcorp Credit Management has emerged as a leading player in the private credit space with its public BDC as well as private debt funds.

"We are pleased with the strong momentum in Investcorp's private credit business and I want to personally thank Chris for his partnership and all his contributions," said Mike Mauer. "Over the past months, we have expanded our product base and the addition of Suhail and his team's expertise will only elevate our underwriting and sourcing capabilities, which will be additive to our platform."

Shaikh has over a decade of private credit investment experience. He joins from Alcentra, where he led their U.S. Private Credit business. Prior to that, he was a Partner and Senior Investment Professional at SLR Capital Partners (formerly Solar Capital Partners). His credit investing experience was preceded by a career in leveraged finance and advisory investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CIBC World Markets and JP Morgan.

"I am thrilled to join Investcorp at such a pivotal time and hope to expand on what has been a series of impressive successes for the credit team," said Suhail Shaikh. "My team and I are excited to be part of Investcorp's growth, and looking forward to contributing our resources, pursuing new opportunities, and continuing to build out Investcorp's private credit business alongside Mike whom I have known for over 25 years in the industry as a former colleague and a market participant."

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach. In January 2022, Investcorp issued its 2021 Responsible Business Report which outlines its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) highlights for 2021 and specific initiatives the Firm implemented to meet its goals: https://www.investcorp.com/esg/.

Investcorp has today 13 offices across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of January 2023, Investcorp Group had US $50 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 510 people from 50 nationalities globally across its offices.

For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com/ and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

