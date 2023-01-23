arena USA Introduces Exclusive Lydia Jacoby Signature Edition Suits

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global swimwear brand is proud to announce the new Signature Edition Capsule Collection designed and inspired by arena athlete and Olympic Champion, Lydia Jacoby.

"I've always had a love for fashion, so designing my own line with arena is a huge dream come true and the start of something big. I'm excited to release my first designs in collaboration with the company I spend so much of my time with - both in and out of the pool. I can't wait to see what's next!" says Jacoby on her first product partnership with arena.

Working closely with arena's U.S. product team and designers, Lydia's first Signature Product Collection began as a series of mood boards assembled by Jacoby - inspired by a mix of her personal style and hometown of Seward, Alaska - with the goal of delivering a unique perspective to the traditional training suit aesthetic.

"It's been so exciting to see Lydia's personality and design talent come to life in these new styles" says Kara Nelson, Product Line Manager for arena USA. "Her background and experience is so unique that it provided our team with endless inspiration to create these dynamic prints. We look forward to working more with Lydia in the future and exploring her newfound talent and passion in fashion design and product development."

Available in Lydia's go-to training silhouette - the arena MaxLife Challenge Back - with matching printed silicone caps, the Lydia Jacoby Signature Edition line includes 4 unique and personal designs:

Flowers: "I love the colors of this suit - they remind me of the ocean's tranquility and beauty. I grew up swimming at meets in Seattle - specifically in March when the cherry blossoms were blooming - so this design has personal meaning to my experiences growing up as a competitive swimmer in the Pacific Northwest."

Orca: "Growing up in Seward, Alaska, I was raised by the ocean and the incredible diversity of Alaskan sealife. Orcas have always been my favorite animal and this print is both cute and vibrant while also celebrating my hometown that shaped me into the person I am today."

Seaweed: "As a swimmer from Alaska, my story is very unconventional and I felt this print was a good representation of what made my hometown unique. I love the green ivy color palette in this design - colors you don't traditionally find in swimwear prints - representing the kelp and mysterious intertidal zones found on the Alaskan Coast."

Wavy: "Even though all of these suits are very different, I love the ocean theme that ties them all together. Sticking with that theme, this print is inspired by and reminiscent of the dynamic Alaskan tidal lines and vast, ever-changing oceans. This design utilizes the colors found along the natural Alaskan coast and represents the diverse and beautiful seascapes I viewed from my family sailboat growing up."

All suits will be available starting January 16th on arena's website (arenasport.com) and through select retailers and team dealers nationwide.

About arena

arena has revolutionized the world of aquatic sport through insightful collaboration with world class athletes and the development of cutting edge competitive swimwear since 1973. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through a continuous evolution of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who chose arena. From leading the lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more.

