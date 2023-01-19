Zuvi Halo Named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of haircare is here. Revolutionary beauty technology brand, Zuvi is proud to announce that its Halo Hair Dryer has been named one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2022. Unlike traditional hair dryers, the Zuvi Halo is powered by light instead of high heat to dry hair in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner to promote healthy hair. With more than 150 global patents, the groundbreaking innovation represents a generational change in the category.

The best of beauty breakthrough device leverages Zuvi's exclusive patented LightCare™ technology, which harnesses safe infrared-light energy to dry the water on the hair's surface by mimicking the way the sun evaporates rainwater. It gently dries hair at a lower temperature, protecting the cuticle and the internal cortex. The result is dramatically healthier hair, increasing hydration up to 109% with regular use to combat heat damage, hair thinning and other hair loss concerns

The Zuvi Halo was born from environmentally focused innovation and was designed not only to virtually eliminate the damage that comes with regular heat styling, but to also drastically reduce the amount of energy used to dry hair. Its sustainably-focused design reduces carbon emissions, featuring environmental sensors to measure the air's humidity and temperature. The sensors then trigger Halo to adapt its heating element, maximizing efficiency and reducing energy use up to 60 percent. With its four power settings and 3 styling attachments, it makes styling a breeze while extending the life of in-salon treatments, fighting frizz and eradicating damage.

About Zuvi : Zuvi is dedicated to improving the daily drying routine with one of the world's most advanced and fully automated hair labs. By combining sustainable innovation with advanced scientific experiments, the global luxury beauty tech brand is committed to making a positive impact on hair health worldwide. The award-winning Zuvi Halo hair dryer launched in 2022 and was quickly recognized for its patented LightCare™ technology and groundbreaking results but most importantly its customer satisfaction. Zuvi is on a mission to reduce carbon emissions by offering products that are better for your life and easier on the environment. The team is composed of engineers, scientists, and hairstylists from world-leading universities such as Oxford, UCLA, New York University and UC Berkeley. Learn more at www.ZuviLife.com and @ZuviLife

