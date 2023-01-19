PURPLE HEART FOUNDATION TO HOST ITS INAUGURAL SCAVENGER HUNT: "PURPLE HEARTS HEAL" SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11th, 2023

Purple Hearts Heal: Scavenger Hunt Around D.C. mall to win a limited edition glass heart collectible and most importantly, help veterans and their families in need.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all military supporters and trivia buffs, it's time to register for the Purple Heart Foundation's inaugural Purple Hearts Heal Scavenger Hunt to be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registrants must meet in front of the Smithsonian Castle on the National Mall, 1000 Jefferson Dr. SW Washington, DC 20560. All proceeds will provide funding for the Purple Heart Foundation's programs in support of our nation's veterans and their families.

The mission of the Purple Heart Foundation is to holistically enhance the quality of life of all veterans and their families, providing them with direct service and fostering an environment of comradery and goodwill among combat-wounded veterans. Donate to the Purple Heart Foundation to help support veterans in need of crucial resources. (PRNewswire)

The Purple Hearts Heal Scavenger Hunt will be a family-fun event providing an opportunity for participants to learn about military history and solve trivia questions while searching for clues and prizes. The first twenty participants to complete the hunt will each receive a beautiful, and collectible, blown-glass heart designed by Arts of Fire, the Mid-Atlantic's largest glass art studio with museum quality artistry.

The Purple Hearts Heal Scavenger Hunt is an opportunity to invite our local followers and neighbors interested in assisting our nation's veterans and their families. Become part of the Purple Heart Foundation's vast network of supporters and have fun in the process! Registration is $10/person for adults and free for children under 18 years of age.

We would like to give special thanks to our event sponsors: The Tyson's Watch and Jewelry Exchange—one of Washington's premier jewelers; Chenega—the diverse government services contracting marketplace supporting defense, intelligence and federal civilian customers, and Strayboots—the leading provider of digital scavenger hunts, virtual games and team building activities.

"We are excited to announce this brand new event to our supporters. We invite you and your family to play and support our critical mission of enhancing the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms," says Purple Heart Foundation CEO Stephen L. Ruckman.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises funds to support our nation's veterans and their families. Active for over 60 years, it has funded programs, services, research efforts, and more. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life of Purple Heart recipients and other honorably discharged veterans and their families.



For More

Information

Contact: Jim Hatch

Director of Partnerships

(703)-962-1663

jhatch@purpleheartfoundation.org





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Purple Heart Foundation