DENVER, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us for our first ever Haute Couture Fashion Show brought to you by Brindle & Oak at the luxurious Hotel Clio in Cherry Creek North (Denver, CO)!

Where: Hotel Clio

150 Clayton Ln, Denver, CO 80206

When: February 23, 2023 @ 6pm MST

Parking: Complimentary Valet

Brindle and Oak Present Denver's one and only haute couture event with designers Donna Beth and Alejandro Gaeta. This first of its kind collaboration mixes old world and new world fashion to become Nuovo Inizio. With bold fabrics, eclectic silhouettes and colors to die for, we guarantee you have never seen anything like it in all of Colorado! This collection is for the high-fashion enthusiast that has somewhere to be. Sure to turn heads, we are releasing 30 haute couture looks down the runway at the beautiful Hotel Clio, to make for the most immersive fashion experience in all of Colorado.

Dress to impress! This is a black tie/fashion forward event- BE BOLD. General admission is complimentary and these ticket holders will enjoy complimentary valet parking as well as complimentary refreshments & hors d'oeuvres during the show. VIP tickets are on sale for $50 and these ticket holders will enjoy all of the above PLUS a private cocktail server and admission to our exclusive afterparty. BOTH admission types must be secured at link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nuovo-inizio-haute-couture-fashion-show-tickets-517217209597

See you on the runway!

- Donna Beth x Alejandro Gaeta & Team

Donna Beth Creations

3201 E 2nd Ave, 2nd Floor Suite

Denver, CO 80206

(720)373-9403

donna@donnabethcreations.com

