Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Named 2023 'Latin Flavor' SUV of the Year

All-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV named 'SUV of the Year with a Latin Flavor' by Puros Autos on the heels of Outlander's win last year.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) was named SUV of the Year by Puros Autos in the publication's "2023 Car of the Year with a Latin Flavor" awards. As the internal-combustion-engined 2022 Outlander was awarded the title last year, this marks the second year in a row Mitsubishi has been named SUV of the Year by the publication.

According to Puros Autos, Hispanic customers purchase one out of every four cars sold in the United States, and Hispanic market share is outpacing the overall market by almost three-to-one. Additionally, Mitsubishi Motors has a higher percentage of Hispanic buyers than any other company1.

"We are honored to receive the coveted 2023 Car of the Year with a Latin Flavor award for the SUV category from Puros Autos for the second year in a row," said Mark Chaffin, Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) President and CEO. "With room for the whole family across three rows of seats, electric motoring for up to 38 miles with the added convenience of a gasoline engine, and a bold style that sets it apart from anything else on the road, the Outlander PHEV is the flagship of Mitsubishi Motors."

The Outlander PHEV is the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV2, and the all-new 2023 Outlander PHEV combines everything that has made the gasoline-powered 2022 Outlander so successful: bold styling, advanced vehicle architecture, award-winning3 interior, seven-passenger convenience and legendary Mitsubishi SUV capability. To this, the PHEV model adds an all-new version of Mitsubishi Motors' plug-in hybrid electric drivetrain, boasting more power and torque, greater all-electric range and the latest and most sophisticated version of Mitsubishi's confidence-inspiring Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC)4 all-wheel drive system.

The seven-passenger 2023 Outlander PHEV offers up to 38 miles of all-electric range, up to 420 miles of overall range5 and is one of the only plug-in hybrids on the market with available DC fast-charging capability (SEL and above models), which can fill the 20kWh battery pack to 80% capacity in just 38 minutes.

"The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV should be at the top of your list, if you're one of the rare drivers seeking more thrills from a fairly efficient SUV," said Puros Autos Editor Enrique Kogan.

Disclaimers

According to the 2021/2022 US InMoment NVCS (Oct 2020- Jul 2022 ) study. Based on IHS Markit New Registrations of plug-in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2012 – Oct 2021 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). IHS Markit captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries. Among other awards, the 2022 Outlander was named to the list of 10 Best Interiors by Wards, and the Hispanic Car of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press Association. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) adds Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. While this Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions, it is not a substitute for careful driving. S-AWC cannot prevent collisions or loss of traction in all conditions. Exercise caution so full attention is given to vehicle operation in all road conditions. Electric range of up to 38 miles on a full charge and a combined electricity + gasoline range of 420 miles. Combined fuel economy Electricity + Gasoline of 64 MPGe. EPA highway mileage estimate. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA , INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

