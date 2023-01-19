The CAPTRUST Community Foundation Announces $1,114,500 in Donations for 2022

The CCF Also Announces 2023 Leadership

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF), a CAPTRUST employee-run 501(c)(3) organization, announced today its annual donations for 2022: a record $1,114,500, surpassing last year's donations of $1,054,000. The CCF also unveiled its new board members and oversight committee.

The CCF provides grants to nonprofits across the country that benefit children. Since it was founded in 2007, the CCF has donated more than $4.879 million. In 2022, the CCF continued to support hundreds of organizations through 192 grants across 31 states. For the Foundation's third annual Giving Day, 69 organizations received a collective $610,000.

The CCF also announced its new leadership, led by Co-Presidents Veronica Karas, senior financial advisor, and Bryan Lewis, account manager of advice & wellness. The two will work alongside the following CAPTRUST colleagues:

Elizabeth Altman | Marketing Chair

Molly Brown | Financial Literacy Chair

Kara Chase | Events Chair

Greg Delage | Treasurer

Rhonda Downum | Volunteer Chair

Mary Hime | Grants Chair

Megan Loftin | Secretary

Michelle Miller | Fundraising Chair

The board also announced new oversight members: Philip D'Unger, Kim Griggs-Murray, Ashley May, Oliver Norman, James Stenstrom, Juanita Evans, Nathan Erickson, Mike Volo, Mackenzie Ball, and Tim Harris.

"I am looking forward to working with Bryan and the rest of the CCF Board to continue the momentum from 2022 into the new year," said Karas. "After serving as the foundation's Financial Literacy Chair in 2022, I see the great need in our communities and the unique opportunity the CCF has to help."

"I'm honored to step into this leadership role after serving on the CCF board's oversight committee," said Lewis. "As we continue to grow at CAPTRUST, I am excited to see how our foundation can make an even larger impact in the community."

The CCF is run by CAPTRUST employees, with fundraising sourced largely from employee payroll deductions matched by CAPTRUST. To learn more about the CCF or to apply for a Partnership Grant (application window open through February 28), visit www.captrustcommunityfoundation.org/.

About the CAPTRUST Community Foundation

The CAPTRUST Community Foundation was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. If you would like to donate or learn more about the CAPTRUST Community Foundation, please call 855.649.0943.

About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance for individuals and families. The firm also offers a comprehensive suite of services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals to simplify their financial lives, mitigate risk, and perpetuate their legacies. For retirement plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, and religious entities, CAPTRUST offers investment advisory services, fiduciary support, plan design, provider analysis/fee benchmarking, and employee advice programs. With more than 1,200 employees across 70 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $110 billion in assets under management and more than $750 billion in assets under advisement (as of September 30, 2022).

