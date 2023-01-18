shiftNOW, the Hospitality Industry's Network for Quality Shift Workers, Launches in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- shiftNOW announced the launch of its software solution designed to connect hospitality's finest brands to quality talent.

shiftNOW Logo (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2022, shiftNOW provides a flexible solution to one of the hospitality industry's greatest challenges - talent. The industry is plagued by a labor shortage that is causing a ripple effect on businesses' operating hours, revenue, and overall success. According to the National Restaurant Association, 72% of operators ranked recruitment and retention of their workforce as their top challenge. Fractures in the industry's workforce have only been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic and compounded by other macroeconomic factors, like inflation and the "Great Resignation".

With shiftNOW, hospitality businesses can remove the hassle from hiring by streamlining open shifts and controlling how their business is resourced. The easy-to-use platform enables businesses to post open shifts and select the best candidate from a network of qualified, vetted talent. Every verified candidate undergoes a thorough, one-on-one vetting process led by the shiftNOW recruitment team.

"Hourly workers are increasingly seeking autonomy over when, where, and how they work, making it challenging for businesses to find consistent, quality employees," said shiftNOW founder and CEO, David Wise. "shiftNOW is fulfilling a critical need in the hospitality industry - qualified talent that's available and ready to work. We're making shiftNOW synonymous with quality – we want our clients to have the best workforce and our users to have the best experience."

Exclusive hourly opportunities with competitive pay are now available to qualified individuals through shiftNOW's mobile app. Individuals seeking hourly opportunities can browse the Shifter by shiftNOW app for available shifts in their area and get matched based on their experience.

With a focus on serving restaurants and bars, hospitality groups, event venues, golf courses, and country clubs, shiftNOW is dedicated to bringing high-quality talent to premier establishments.

shiftNOW is currently operating in Charleston and Beaufort, South Carolina with plans to expand throughout the Southeast and beyond.

To learn more about shiftNOW, visit www.shiftnow.com .

Hourly shift workers can download the Shifter by shiftNOW mobile app through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

ABOUT shiftNOW

shiftNOW connects hospitality's finest brands to quality talent. Founded in 2022, we provide a flexible solution to the hospitality industry's toughest problem - talent. From one-time, recurring, or temp-to-hire shift work, shiftNOW enables businesses to easily control how they resource their business and provides top tier talent with an easy way to make money on their own terms. The right worker. The right shift. Right NOW.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ShiftNOW