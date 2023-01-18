SALT and iConnections to Host Flagship New York Conference in May 2023

SALT iConnections New York will emphasize investor networking opportunities

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, and iConnections, a leading financial technology platform for alternative investors, today announced SALT iConnections New York will take place May 16-18, 2023 at The Glasshouse in New York City.

The flagship event will convene more than 1,000 alternative investment managers, asset allocators, entrepreneurs and policy experts for capital introductions and discussion around financial markets. Registration will open in February and speakers will be announced throughout the spring.

"Our number one mission with SALT is to connect intellectual capital with investment capital," said John Darsie, Managing Director of SALT. "We are thrilled to grow our partnership with iConnections, which has become an indispensable platform for asset owners looking to allocate capital intelligently and asset managers looking to grow."

"We look forward to deepening our partnership with SALT to help foster valuable connections between asset managers and allocators," said Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections. "The collaboration allows us to combine our cutting-edge technology with SALT's global community to create a powerful experience for all attendees."

